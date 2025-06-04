Torry Raac great-grandad Peter Cumming: ‘I was first into hen houses and without justice, I’ll be last out’

Peter Cumming was the first person into Balnagask’s hen houses – and because of his resolute stance against Raac injustice, he could well be the last one out.

The 87-year-old has lived in his home for 59 years and says he won’t be going without a fight.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ve lived in this house most of my life, and spent a fortune on it over the years. I won’t just be walking away.”

‘They’ve offered me £50k less than I think it’s worth,’ says grandad Peter

Peter and late wife Rohays raised six children in their four-bedroom home.

They bought it 43 years ago from the council, and until last year, Peter believed his property would be conservatively worth £110,000.

When it was announced that Raac had been used in the construction of more than 500 Balnagask houses Aberdeen City Council began a process of rehoming their tenants and announced plans to demolish all Raac-riddled properties.

A voluntary purchase scheme was then established so ACC could buy back properties from private owners ahead of demolition, following an independent assessment by the Valuation Office Agency.

Throughout the Trapped by Raac campaign, we’ve reported that families feel they have nowhere to turn, following low, post-Raac valuations.

So far, around only 10 per cent of homeowners have agreed to sell, with fewer still completing their sales.

Peter, who is a granddad of 13, and great-grandfather of 27, has been offered £71,000 for his home. An offer he says is too low even to consider selling.

‘The whole situation is a disgrace’

“I grew up on a farm in Tullos before becoming the first resident of this new Balnagask scheme.

“I liked it fine. When we moved in was quiet, though they were still finishing some of the buildings. Once all the houses were filled, it was lovely. We had good neighbours and it was a lovely place to bring up our family.

“We bought under Right-to-Buy, but like everyone else, we spent thousands over the years on our home. With modifications and the mortgage, I easily spent well over £100,000 on my house.”

And after almost six decades in his property, it’s a place inextricably linked to his memories and milestones.

“This was where my wife and I were together,” Peter says, looking at paintings of his family on the wall of his living room.

Surrounded by wedding photos of his grandchildren, he adds: “It’s disgraceful, really. This whole situation.”

‘We’re all so sad, for dad, and to see the area like this’

Until the Raac bombshell dropped, daughter Fiona Cumming, lived just a few doors from her dad. A council tenant, she’s since been rehomed in another part of the city.

Peter’s granddaughter Fiona is also Trapped by Raac, and another granddaughter has also had to move.

“There’s always someone here with dad around the clock. Although he’s very fit, he’s nearly 90, so we like to be here with him. The Raac crisis has made it very difficult for our family. Where once we were a stone’s throw away now we travel to be with him.

“I feel so sad whenever I’m here. Sad to see dad so upset by it all, and sad because these once lovely streets are lying in ruin. It’s a ghost town now.”

‘I was here at the beginning, and I’m here at the end’

Peter, a former partner in an engineering company, says he has no plans to move.

“There was never any thought of going into a home or anything like that…”

“I wouldn’t let that happen,” adds Fiona.

“So it was always my plan to stay in my house until the end, then the money from the house could go to the family.

“Leave them this as an inheritance.”

For Peter and his family, there’s no incentive to leave, though his once beloved neighbourhood becoming unkempt around him is having an impact.

“I haven’t seen any evidence of problems with my roof so I don’t feel like I need to make any hasty decisions.

“I was here [in Balnagask] at the beginning, and I’m living through it at the end. It’s devastating.”

“The hale neighbourhood was like an extended family,” adds Fiona. “It’s not the same any more.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We do not discuss individual valuations or individual circumstances publicly. We would again stress that we are offering market value plus disbursement and fees. Parties can instruct their own surveyor and we will meet reasonable costs.”

Earlier this week we shared a special report on the devastating anguish families are experiencing as a result of the Raac crisis.

Less than 2 weeks to go to sign and share the homeowners’ petition, click here: