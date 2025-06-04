Torry Raac great-grandad Peter Cumming: ‘I was first into hen houses and without justice, I’ll be last out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torry Raac great-grandad Peter Cumming: ‘I was first into hen houses and without justice, I’ll be last out’

The 87-year-old describes the handling of the concrete crisis as a "disgrace."

Peter Cumming, the 87-year-old former engineer, was the first to move into Balnagask 'hen houses'. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

Peter Cumming was the first person into Balnagask’s hen houses – and because of his resolute stance against Raac injustice, he could well be the last one out.

The 87-year-old has lived in his home for 59 years and says he won’t be going without a fight.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ve lived in this house most of my life, and spent a fortune on it over the years. I won’t just be walking away.”

‘They’ve offered me £50k less than I think it’s worth,’ says grandad Peter

Peter and late wife Rohays raised six children in their four-bedroom home.

They bought it 43 years ago from the council, and until last year, Peter believed his property would be conservatively worth £110,000.

The early stages of Balnagask being built. Image from Torry Memories & Heritage Society Facebook.

When it was announced that Raac had been used in the construction of more than 500 Balnagask houses Aberdeen City Council began a process of rehoming their tenants and announced plans to demolish all Raac-riddled properties.

A voluntary purchase scheme was then established so ACC could buy back properties from private owners ahead of demolition, following an independent assessment by the Valuation Office Agency.

Throughout the Trapped by Raac campaign, we’ve reported that families feel they have nowhere to turn, following low, post-Raac valuations.

Peter Cumming, who says he’s not going anywhere without a fair offer.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

So far, around only 10 per cent of homeowners have agreed to sell, with fewer still completing their sales.

Peter, who is a granddad of 13, and great-grandfather of 27, has been offered £71,000 for his home. An offer he says is too low even to consider selling.

‘The whole situation is a disgrace’

“I grew up on a farm in Tullos before becoming the first resident of this new Balnagask scheme.

“I liked it fine. When we moved in was quiet, though they were still finishing some of the buildings. Once all the houses were filled, it was lovely. We had good neighbours and it was a lovely place to bring up our family.

“We bought under Right-to-Buy, but like everyone else, we spent thousands over the years on our home. With modifications and the mortgage, I easily spent well over £100,000 on my house.”

Balnagask homeowner Peter Cumming, 87. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

And after almost six decades in his property, it’s a place inextricably linked to his memories and milestones.

“This was where my wife and I were together,” Peter says, looking at paintings of his family on the wall of his living room.

Surrounded by wedding photos of his grandchildren, he adds: “It’s disgraceful, really. This whole situation.”

‘We’re all so sad, for dad, and to see the area like this’

Until the Raac bombshell dropped, daughter Fiona Cumming, lived just a few doors from her dad. A council tenant, she’s since been rehomed in another part of the city.

Peter’s granddaughter Fiona is also Trapped by Raac, and another granddaughter has also had to move.

Peter’s granddaughter Fiona, and her husband Ricky, are also Trapped by Raac. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“There’s always someone here with dad around the clock. Although he’s very fit, he’s nearly 90, so we like to be here with him. The Raac crisis has made it very difficult for our family. Where once we were a stone’s throw away now we travel to be with him.

“I feel so sad whenever I’m here. Sad to see dad so upset by it all, and sad because these once lovely streets are lying in ruin. It’s a ghost town now.”

‘I was here at the beginning, and I’m here at the end’

Peter, a former partner in an engineering company, says he has no plans to move.

“There was never any thought of going into a home or anything like that…”

“I wouldn’t let that happen,” adds Fiona.

“So it was always my plan to stay in my house until the end, then the money from the house could go to the family.

Granddad Peter Cumming has been in his Torry home for nearly 60 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Leave them this as an inheritance.”

For Peter and his family, there’s no incentive to leave, though his once beloved neighbourhood becoming unkempt around him is having an impact.

“I haven’t seen any evidence of problems with my roof so I don’t feel like I need to make any hasty decisions.

“I was here [in Balnagask] at the beginning, and I’m living through it at the end. It’s devastating.”

“The hale neighbourhood was like an extended family,” adds Fiona. “It’s not the same any more.”

  • An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said:  “We do not discuss individual valuations or individual circumstances publicly. We would again stress that we are offering market value plus disbursement and fees.  Parties can instruct their own surveyor and we will meet reasonable costs.”

Earlier this week we shared a special report on the devastating anguish families are experiencing as a result of the Raac crisis.

Less than 2 weeks to go to sign and share the homeowners’ petition, click here:

