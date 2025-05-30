Rapist weeps in Aberdeen court after whining ‘I will never last in prison’

A rapist from Aberdeen wept as he was told he would be caged for the next decade for raping a former partner and sexually assaulting another.

Jamie Forbes, of Willopark Crescent, stood trial at Aberdeen High Court last month where he had denied all of the charges against him – including shooting his girlfriends with a BB gun.

But the lout was ultimately sent down after a jury took seven hours to consider his case.

At the time, the 33-year-old claimed his victims had consented to his sick attacks.

When Forbes’s case called again today and he appeared via video link from jail, the judge told him only an extended prison sentence was appropriate.

Judge Graham Buchanan jailed the sex offender for 10 years.

Upon his release from custody, Forbes must then spend another three years on licence within the community.

It means authorities will keep extra tabs on his movements and behaviour once he leaves prison.

‘You pose a significant risk’

Forbes, at various points during the hearing, had clasped his hands as if in prayer.

But nothing could save him from his fate – and he eventually broke down in tears during today’s hearing.

The offender appeared to wail something to someone off screen when his sentence was read out.

Forbes sentence will be backdated to April 22 to account for his time on remand.

Judge Buchanan also told the offender he will be barred from contacting any of victims.

Forbes will be be subject to the sexual offenders notifications requirements – indefinitely.

‘Abused three former partners’

“You engaged in a lengthy course of abusive behaviour towards three former partners,” Judge Buchanan said.

The judge added: “You raped one of them and sexually assaulted another.

“You treated all of them disgracefully and in a manner which caused them great distress and alarm.

“The only appropriate disposal is a sentence which includes a significant period of imprisonment.

“I am satisfied it is necessary to impose an extended sentence in order to protect the public from serious harm upon your eventual release.

“The evidence at your trial showed clearly that you pose a significant risk of causing serious harm to any woman with whom you may, in the future, form a relationship.”

Campaign of abuse laid bare

Forbes’ trial revealed all of his offences took place between 2016 and 2023 and involved four of Forbes’ ex-partners.

He was found guilty of assaulting one woman by pushing her against a wall and repeatedly shooting her with a ball bearing gun.

Forbes was further convicted of using coercive control over her, making threats of sexual violence towards her.

He was also convicted of spitting on her face, throwing household objects at her and turning up to her house uninvited.

A charge of rape against this victim was found to be not proven by a majority of the jury.

Another woman was subjected to domestic abuse by Forbes.

He repeatedly pushed her against walls, shot her with a BB gun and struck her on the body with a riding crop.

Most seriously, Forbes was found guilty of raping this woman by a majority verdict from the jury.

Forbes sexually assaulted another victim after she had taken a sleeping sedative.

‘I won’t last in jail’

One of the women Forbes assaulted gave evidence during the trial, telling the jury she was “petrified” he would kill her.

“He claimed he didn’t hear me say stop. And that he wasn’t going to stop until he had finished,” she said.

The jury were shown text messages between Forbes and the woman sent after she finally managed to leave him.

In the messages she said she “could not forgive” the way he had behaved and told him he had raped her.

Forbes begged her not to go to the police saying: “Please, I won’t last in jail”.

Another of Forbes’ victims told the court he had sexually assaulted her after she had taken her usual sleeping tablets.

She told the court she had woken to find Forbes using her hand to perform a sex act on him and that when she had later gone to the bathroom, she felt a “burning pain” down below.

The court was told Forbes has two previous convictions for domestic abuse.

Of those, the latest dated to 2022 and there was also a non-harassment order for five years in place relating to a different woman.