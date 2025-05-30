Warning as Aberdeen man turned away from £1k holiday after being caught out by passport rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning as Aberdeen man turned away from £1k holiday after being caught out by passport rule

The 28-year-old said it was one of 'the worst experiences of his life'.

By Graham Fleming
James Clark missed out an trip to Tenerife with friends. Image: Supplied.
An Aberdeen man has been left “gutted” after being turned away at the gate of a holiday due to passport rules.

James Clark, from Airyhall, was looking forward to embarking on a £1k trip to  Tenerife yesterday to celebrate a friend’s birthday – but it instead turned into “the worst day of his life”.

That’s after RyanAir staff refused to let the 28-year-old on to the plane yesterday, due to his passport being deemed invalid.

It left the student separated from his friends who boarded the flights to celebrate the birthday party abroad.

Despite his documents being technically in date, he was denied due to a post-Brexit “passport 10-year rule”.

Passport issues meant James was out of luck. Image: Shutterstock

After the UK’s exit from the European Union, EU countries no longer accept passports issued more than 10 years ago and with James’ passport being issued in March 2015, he was out of luck.

His passport was allowed through RyanAir’s online booking system.

James had spent £700 on flights and accommodation, and a further £200 on travel to and from Edinburgh.

Tenerife passport trouble was James’ ‘worst day’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, James said he was devastated by yesterday’s events.

He said: “It genuinely feels like one of the worst days of my life.

He continued: “I checked in with my passport number and put that in and it said everything was okay.

James was unable to board at Edinburgh Airport. Image: PA

“But they wouldn’t let me fly.

“I was just left there, and just had to walk out of Edinburgh Airport and had to trudge back up to Aberdeen out of my own pocket.

“I was just shocked, angry and confused. I’m gutted.”

Passport rule ‘catching so many people out’

Travel expert and writer Simon Calder has previously spoken on this particular issue.

His office told The P&J that this rule has caught out “countless people” since its inception post-Brexit.

A spokesperson said: “This rule is catching so many people out. This happens all the time at different airports around the UK.

RyanAir has reiterated the passport rules. Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“It has ruined so many holidays, we can’t even begin to count.

“We have always said that officials’ voices are not saying enough on this particular issue because people are still experiencing these issues. It needs to be clearer.

“We receive calls about this situation at least twice a week.

“It’s so frustrating for travellers.”

RyanAir firm on passport rules

James is currently in the process of trying to claim compensation from RyanAir.

Previous communications from RyanAir on this issue read: “Passports must meet the requirements for travel from the UK to the EU, which are set out by the European Commission Migration and Home Affairs Office – not Ryanair.

“Passports must be issued within 10 years of the date of departure into the EU. It is each passenger’s responsibility to ensure that their passport is valid for travel in line with the relevant State requirements at the time of travel.

“These requirements are clearly set out on Ryanair.com, and passengers are reminded with pop-up messages during booking.”

RyanAir was approached for comment.

Conversation