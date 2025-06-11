Balnagask family Trapped by Raac say angst has turned to anger over house offer ‘half its pre-crisis value’

A Torry family Trapped by Raac say their anxiety has turned to anger over the way the concrete crisis has been handled by Aberdeen City Council.

Speech and language therapist Stephen Mitchell, 52, says recent correspondence from ACC acknowledging the “worry” that Raac is causing doesn’t show any accountability for the part the council has played in people’s distress.

“I think the whole situation has been handled very badly. We received a letter last week outlining the alternative options that may be available. It starts by saying they’re aware of the stress. But a large part of that stress is how the council has handled this.

“I have moments where I’m calm and reasonable. After 18 months of this, there are definitely moments when I’m angry too.”

‘This was the perfect place to raise our boys,’ say Mitchell family

The dad-of-two, who works at the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen, married his wife Heather in 2009. The pair initially lived in Abbey Road, but as their family grew, they looked for a bigger property.

They found their three-bed home on Downies Brae in 2011. They paid £120,000 for their “forever” home and until Raac was found to be one of the materials used to build their property, the family of four were very happy.

“It’s been a really good place to live. Great space for the boys in the house, and lovely space outside.

“Yes, we’ve been very happy.”

‘I find myself up in the night checking the ceiling,’ says Heather

All that changed last summer when the family found out their home was earmarked for demolition because their roof was constructed using Siporex decks, or Raac, as it’s commonly known.

“I don’t sleep,” says Heather, 49, who works as a home carer.

“Sometimes I find myself just walking around looking at the ceiling, making sure it’s okay.

“In all honesty, it doesn’t feel like home any more.”

I interviewed this family a year ago when news first broke of demolitions. It’s evident the situation is taking a toll.

“I’m finding it hard to even articulate my feelings. It’s almost like the pressure has been so much, for so long, that I feel like I can’t even speak at times.

“Though I guess I’m similar to Stephen. There’s an anger now that we are in this through no fault of our own, and facing huge amounts of debt.”

Losses of up to £60k if couple sell home back to Aberdeen City Council

As part of the Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme the Mitchells asked for a valuation.

“We were offered £68,000. When news of this first broke the house was worth between £120,000 and £130,000. What we’ve been offered equates to almost half the pre-Raac value,” added Stephen.

“It feels to us that they [Aberdeen City Council] have had an end goal in mind, and they’re trying to achieve that goal at all costs.

“There’s been very little in the way of compassion.”

‘All we want is fairness – and not to be saddled with insurmountable debt’

I ask Stephen what he thinks of comments from residents in wider Aberdeen, who believe they shouldn’t be paying – via council tax – to help homeowners.

“That’s an understandable viewpoint but these houses were bought in good faith and made with materials they [ACC] commissioned. I know it was a previous administration but that’s just how things work. Sometimes authorities have to address situations that arise as a result of past decisions.

“All we want is to be able to buy a house equivalent to what we have, without accruing an additional amount of insurmountable debt.

“That’s what I’m looking for.”

Mitchell family are between Raac and a hard place

For the time being, the family is Trapped by Raac.

“We bought in Torry, as many people did, because we can’t afford to live elsewhere. Now we have the added complication of having children in school, and so we can’t just move to a more expensive area.

“And we can’t stay here. Where once we had neighbours who tended their gardens and looked after their homes, now we face an almost empty row.

“All we – and all the homeowners are asking for – is fairness. As it stands it’s very unfair, and we can’t go on like this indefinitely.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We do not discuss individual valuations or individual circumstances publicly. We would again stress that we are offering market value plus disbursement and fees. Parties can instruct their own surveyor and we will meet reasonable costs.”

Time is running out to support families Trapped by Raac. Sign the petition today.