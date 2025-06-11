Balnagask family Trapped by Raac say angst has turned to anger over house offer ‘half its pre-crisis value’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balnagask family Trapped by Raac say angst has turned to anger over house offer ‘half its pre-crisis value’

The Downies Brae family will stand to lose £60,000 if they let Aberdeen City Council buy back their home.

By Lindsay Bruce
Trapped by Raac: Stephen and Heather Mitchell. Image: Ethan Williams / DC Thomson.
A Torry family Trapped by Raac say their anxiety has turned to anger over the way the concrete crisis has been handled by Aberdeen City Council.

Speech and language therapist Stephen Mitchell, 52, says recent correspondence from ACC acknowledging the “worry” that Raac is causing doesn’t show any accountability for the part the council has played in people’s distress.

“I think the whole situation has been handled very badly. We received a letter last week outlining the alternative options that may be available. It starts by saying they’re aware of the stress. But a large part of that stress is how the council has handled this.

An extract of a letter sent by ACC to Torry homeowners on May 30. Supplied by TCRC group.

“I have moments where I’m calm and reasonable. After 18 months of this, there are definitely moments when I’m angry too.”

‘This was the perfect place to raise our boys,’ say Mitchell family

The dad-of-two, who works at the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen, married his wife Heather in 2009. The pair initially lived in Abbey Road, but as their family grew, they looked for a bigger property.

Speech and language therapist, Stephen Mitchell, whose home is to be demolished. Image: Ethan Williams / DC Thomson.

They found their three-bed home on Downies Brae in 2011. They paid £120,000 for their “forever” home and until Raac was found to be one of the materials used to build their property, the family of four were very happy.

“It’s been a really good place to live. Great space for the boys in the house, and lovely space outside.

“Yes, we’ve been very happy.”

‘I find myself up in the night checking the ceiling,’ says Heather

All that changed last summer when the family found out their home was earmarked for demolition because their roof was constructed using Siporex decks, or Raac, as it’s commonly known.

“I don’t sleep,” says Heather, 49, who works as a home carer.

“Sometimes I find myself just walking around looking at the ceiling, making sure it’s okay.

“In all honesty, it doesn’t feel like home any more.”

Home carer and mum-of-two Heather Mitchell who can’t sleep as a result of the Raac crisis. Image by Ethan Williams / DC Thomson.

I interviewed this family a year ago when news first broke of demolitions. It’s evident the situation is taking a toll.

“I’m finding it hard to even articulate my feelings. It’s almost like the pressure has been so much, for so long, that I feel like I can’t even speak at times.

“Though I guess I’m similar to Stephen. There’s an anger now that we are in this through no fault of our own, and facing huge amounts of debt.”

Losses of up to £60k if couple sell home back to Aberdeen City Council

As part of the Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme the Mitchells asked for a valuation.

“We were offered £68,000. When news of this first broke the house was worth between £120,000 and £130,000. What we’ve been offered equates to almost half the pre-Raac value,” added Stephen.

Drone views of Balnagask where more than 500 houses are to be demolished. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“It feels to us that they [Aberdeen City Council] have had an end goal in mind, and they’re trying to achieve that goal at all costs.

“There’s been very little in the way of compassion.”

‘All we want is fairness – and not to be saddled with insurmountable debt’

I ask Stephen what he thinks of comments from residents in wider Aberdeen, who believe they shouldn’t be paying – via council tax – to help homeowners.

“That’s an understandable viewpoint but these houses were bought in good faith and made with materials they [ACC] commissioned. I know it was a previous administration but that’s just how things work. Sometimes authorities have to address situations that arise as a result of past decisions.

The Mitchell family of Downies Brae, Torry. Image: Ethan Williams / DC Thomson.

“All we want is to be able to buy a house equivalent to what we have, without accruing an additional amount of insurmountable debt.

“That’s what I’m looking for.”

Mitchell family are between Raac and a hard place

For the time being, the family is Trapped by Raac.

“We bought in Torry, as many people did, because we can’t afford to live elsewhere. Now we have the added complication of having children in school, and so we can’t just move to a more expensive area.

Husband and wife Stephen and Heather Mitchell. Image: Ethan Williams / DC Thomson.

“And we can’t stay here. Where once we had neighbours who tended their gardens and looked after their homes, now we face an almost empty row.

“All we – and all the homeowners are asking for – is fairness. As it stands it’s very unfair, and we can’t go on like this indefinitely.”

  • An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We do not discuss individual valuations or individual circumstances publicly. We would again stress that we are offering market value plus disbursement and fees.  Parties can instruct their own surveyor and we will meet reasonable costs.”

Time is running out to support families Trapped by Raac. Sign the petition today. 

 

