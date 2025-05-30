First look inside Dufftown book and coffee shop Beinn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

First look inside Dufftown book and coffee shop Beinn

Sam Matthews 'fell in love' with Dufftown while on holiday and then moved to the town from London five years ago.

Sam stands behind the counter of his new coffee and book shop.
Sam Matthews has thanked the local community for their support of his new business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A man who ‘fell in love with Dufftown’ while on holiday is opening a coffee and book shop in its town centre.

Sam Matthews, 33, is preparing for Beinn’s opening on Saturday.

The book lover came up with the idea for the business only 18 months ago when he noticed a lack of bookshops in the local area.

Since then, with the help of his partner Kelly Braund, he has been hard at work renovating the 6 Balvenie Street unit for opening day.

The pair moved to Dufftown from London about five years ago, just as the world was going into lockdown.

It is a completely new venture for Mr Matthews, a communications consultant who has never before had his own business.

He says there should be a little ‘something for everyone’ within the book shop.

Visitors will also have a range of hot drinks and cakes to choose from.

The green exterior of Beinn. Bunting in the window announces proudly that it is "Opening Saturday"
Beinn is opening in the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Sam and Kelly said that after living in London for ten years, they had wanted a change.

“We’d been up here on holiday a few times and we thought ‘right, this is the place for us to be’,” Sam said.

“Obviously, like anywhere, it’s had a fairly rough ride through Covid and the High Street has struggled a bit since then.

“But I think this is the year where it starts to pick up.”

‘It’s the sort of business I’d want to visit’

Sam came up with the idea for the book and coffee shop 18 months ago, during a Christmas shopping trip.

“I was visiting a lot of book shops and I thought ‘This is exactly the sort of business I’d want to run’,” he said.

“And if I wasn’t running it, it’s the sort of business I’d want to visit in Dufftown.

“No-one else was doing it, so I thought we’d give it a go.”

Sam makes a cup of coffee with Beinn's new coffee machine. The green paint scheme continues inside.
The coffee is sourced from local suppliers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

When the unit hit the market, Mr Matthews was quick to express his interest and the coffee and book shop quickly took shape.

The name Beinn later came from Sam and Kelly’s hobby of hillwalking.

He said: “I’ve found there’s lots of book shops that have a little cafe, and a few coffee shops who sell a handful of books.

“There’s very few places that sort of do full coffee shop and proper full genre book shop as well.

“That’s what we’re aiming to be.”

The book shop has a wide selection on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Beinn has space for up to 2,000 books – and Sam says there will be “something for everyone”.

“Fiction, non-fiction, poetry, biography, fantasy, crime, you name it,” he said.

“We theoretically should have something for everyone.”

Beinn has over 2,000 books on offer

And what sort of books does Sam enjoy in his own free time?

“I read all sorts but I’m a bit of a fantasy nerd,” he says.

“I was introduced to Terry Pratchett about three or four years ago and I’ve never looked back.”

His favourite book is Terry Pratchett’s Reaper Man, and he praised the author’s ability to “weave social narrative through a completely otherworldly fantasy landscape”.

Shelves full of books. Beinn hopes to offer a little something for everyone.
The shop can display 2,000 books. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

And the coffee side, the couple will be showcasing the work of two coffee roasters in Dufftown – Conval Coffee Roasters and Lettoch Farm.

As they’ve fitted the premises out, they have tried to use local sustainable suppliers “as much as possible”.

Timber for the countertops coming from Logie Timber.

And they sourced a second-hand coffee machine.

A view of the green-panelled coffee shop. The books are visible through a door at the rear.
A look inside Beinn coffee and book shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A sign behind the counter invites people to "read more books"
The counters use timber from local suppliers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Beinn is ready to go: So what now?

Sam added: “It remains this unknown thing where I have no idea how many people will walk through the door on the first day, or second day or tenth day or beyond.

“There is a bit of a buzz about it around town.

“People are excited about it opening.

“And we’ve heard lots of people say they’ll come along on opening day so that helps make it a little less nerve-wracking.

Beinn will open on Saturday May 31 from 8am to 4pm.

A shelf of books, highlighting works by Oscar Wilde, Dylan Thomas and George Orwell.
A selection of books on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Read more from Dufftown

Conversation