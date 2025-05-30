First look inside Dufftown book and coffee shop Beinn

A man who ‘fell in love with Dufftown’ while on holiday is opening a coffee and book shop in its town centre.

Sam Matthews, 33, is preparing for Beinn’s opening on Saturday.

The book lover came up with the idea for the business only 18 months ago when he noticed a lack of bookshops in the local area.

Since then, with the help of his partner Kelly Braund, he has been hard at work renovating the 6 Balvenie Street unit for opening day.

The pair moved to Dufftown from London about five years ago, just as the world was going into lockdown.

It is a completely new venture for Mr Matthews, a communications consultant who has never before had his own business.

He says there should be a little ‘something for everyone’ within the book shop.

Visitors will also have a range of hot drinks and cakes to choose from.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Sam and Kelly said that after living in London for ten years, they had wanted a change.

“We’d been up here on holiday a few times and we thought ‘right, this is the place for us to be’,” Sam said.

“Obviously, like anywhere, it’s had a fairly rough ride through Covid and the High Street has struggled a bit since then.

“But I think this is the year where it starts to pick up.”

‘It’s the sort of business I’d want to visit’

Sam came up with the idea for the book and coffee shop 18 months ago, during a Christmas shopping trip.

“I was visiting a lot of book shops and I thought ‘This is exactly the sort of business I’d want to run’,” he said.

“And if I wasn’t running it, it’s the sort of business I’d want to visit in Dufftown.

“No-one else was doing it, so I thought we’d give it a go.”

When the unit hit the market, Mr Matthews was quick to express his interest and the coffee and book shop quickly took shape.

The name Beinn later came from Sam and Kelly’s hobby of hillwalking.

He said: “I’ve found there’s lots of book shops that have a little cafe, and a few coffee shops who sell a handful of books.

“There’s very few places that sort of do full coffee shop and proper full genre book shop as well.

“That’s what we’re aiming to be.”

Beinn has space for up to 2,000 books – and Sam says there will be “something for everyone”.

“Fiction, non-fiction, poetry, biography, fantasy, crime, you name it,” he said.

“We theoretically should have something for everyone.”

Beinn has over 2,000 books on offer

And what sort of books does Sam enjoy in his own free time?

“I read all sorts but I’m a bit of a fantasy nerd,” he says.

“I was introduced to Terry Pratchett about three or four years ago and I’ve never looked back.”

His favourite book is Terry Pratchett’s Reaper Man, and he praised the author’s ability to “weave social narrative through a completely otherworldly fantasy landscape”.

And the coffee side, the couple will be showcasing the work of two coffee roasters in Dufftown – Conval Coffee Roasters and Lettoch Farm.

As they’ve fitted the premises out, they have tried to use local sustainable suppliers “as much as possible”.

Timber for the countertops coming from Logie Timber.

And they sourced a second-hand coffee machine.

Beinn is ready to go: So what now?

Sam added: “It remains this unknown thing where I have no idea how many people will walk through the door on the first day, or second day or tenth day or beyond.

“There is a bit of a buzz about it around town.

“People are excited about it opening.

“And we’ve heard lots of people say they’ll come along on opening day so that helps make it a little less nerve-wracking.

Beinn will open on Saturday May 31 from 8am to 4pm.

