WATCH: Hapless ‘mitten man’ caught in the act stealing from pub – and is now behind bars

A bungling thief wearing mittens tried to raid the till at a hotel bar – but was caught in the act and is now behind bars.

Hapless Andrew Allan, 59, strolled through the doors at the Burnett Arms in Banchory one Saturday morning last month and tried to help himself to valuables.

But during his attempt to steal from the firm while wearing mittens minutes before it opened, the thief made a racket – alerting a staff member who challenged him.

Caught in the act – then fell over

And even when caught in the act by the alert worker – and CCTV cameras – bungling Allan fell over as he tried to make an escape.

The crime was part of a spree of offences Allan committed in the space of just a week earlier this year as the heartless thief targeted a church, charity boxes and shops to steal cash and clothes.

As a sheriff put him behind bars for eight months yesterday, staff from the Burnett Arms gave their reaction.

It follows the hotel’s Facebook page sharing news of the incident when it happened, labelling Allan a “thieving b*****d” at the time.

After yesterday’s court hearing, Burnett Arms bartender Eilidh Gauld said: “I think justice has been done now.

“Hopefully maybe this will help him see that you will get caught and he won’t do it again.”

Defiant show of community spirit

The hotel worker said the incident and subsequent post had prompted a swift response from the local community – who had quickly rallied to check that staff at the venue were secure following the incident.

Ms Gauld said that seeing that community spirit in action in the walk of Allan’s attempt had meant staff experienced something positive in the wake of something negative.

The charges state that Allan began his spring crimewave on March 23.

On that day, the thief walked into Aberdeen Art Gallery and stole a charity box – depriving funds destined to save the lives of vulnerable people.

Incredibly, the thief returning to the same place three days later and forcing open a donation box to steal money from within.

Three days later, Allan made his way to Braemar and walked into Braemar Mountain Sports on Invercauld Road, Braemar.

Thief raided a church and charity boxes

There, he stole clothing items – a crime he repeated at the same location just three days later on April 1.

It was on April 5 that he targeted the Burnett Arms, using a screwdriver to try and open the cash register with intent to steal.

On that date, the business posted a video to social media with a caption which read: “Heads up to all local businesses.

“This morning, before we were open, some thieving b*****d tried to break into the Burnett Arms.

“Thankfully, our staff caught him in the act.

“We’re asking all nearby businesses to stay sharp.

“Don’t leave money in your tills overnight and keep a close eye on your premises.”

The images showed a man behind the bar – whose management urged nearby businesses to: “Stay safe and look out for each other.”

Allan, who has a long record of similar thefts and attempted thefts, had also been offending last summer – and he was also punished for these events in yesterday’s hearing having admitted seven offences in total

The charges detailed how, on 31 August of last year, Allan forced open locked wooden donation boxes at St Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Braemar and stole cash.

Luck ran out

Then on September 17, he broke into the premises of The Bike Station in Station Square Ballater, with intent to steal.

But his luck would finally run out after he was caught mitten-handed at the hotel bar in Banchory.

Allan, whose address was listed on court papers as HMP Grampian, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing on all the charges and was handed an eight-month prison sentence.