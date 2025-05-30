A96 reopens after motorhome overturned near Huntly

The A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road has reopened after a motorhome overturned near Huntly.

The incident happened just after 4pm on Friday May 30.

It involved a motorhome which overturned onto its side.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

Police confirmed there were no injuries, however, the busy A96 was close for short period to allow for recovery.

A spokesperson said: “The A96 near Huntly has now fully reopened following a report of an overturned vehicle around 4.05pm on Friday, 30 May, 2025.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery of the vehicle was arranged.

“Members of the public are thanked for their patience.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

