Gallery: Peter Kay fans turn out for sold-out comedy show at P&J Live

Funnyman Peter Kay entertained a sold-out P&J Live when he brought his latest comedy show to Aberdeen.

Fans travelled to the Granite City for the most northernly stops on the Better Late Than Never (Again) tour over the past two nights.

There was much anticipation for the comedian’s Aberdeen dates – marking his debut at the arena.

And he did not disappoint.

Laughter was ever present throughout the two-act show which featured many throwbacks to his classic stand-up routines.

As to be expected from Kay, he combined observational comedy with “nostalgia and naughtiness”, much to the delight of the crowd.

The Bolton funnyman will return to P&J Live to do it all over again in March next year.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there on Saturday to capture north-east fans arriving for the show.

