Gallery: Peter Kay fans turn out for sold-out comedy show at P&J Live

The Better Late Than Never (Again) show arrived in Aberdeen on Friday.

Peter Kay fans turn out for sold-out comedy show. Image: Ethan Williams
Peter Kay fans turn out for sold-out comedy show. Image: Ethan Williams
By Ellie Milne and Katherine Ferries

Funnyman Peter Kay entertained a sold-out P&J Live when he brought his latest comedy show to Aberdeen.

Fans travelled to the Granite City for the most northernly stops on the Better Late Than Never (Again) tour over the past two nights.

There was much anticipation for the comedian’s Aberdeen dates – marking his debut at the arena.

And he did not disappoint.

Laughter was ever present throughout the two-act show which featured many throwbacks to his classic stand-up routines.

As to be expected from Kay, he combined observational comedy with “nostalgia and naughtiness”, much to the delight of the crowd.

The Bolton funnyman will return to P&J Live to do it all over again in March next year.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there on Saturday to capture north-east fans arriving for the show. 

Shane Weir and Liam Cowie. Image: Ethan Williams
Emma and Darren Wyllie. Image: Ethan Williams
Marcus and Ria Brown. Image: Ethan Williams
Derick and Carol Melvin. Image: Ethan Williams
Jill and Charmane. Image: Ethan Williams
Neil and Sarah. Image: Ethan Williams
Margaret and Sandy Couttes. Image: Ethan Williams
Leanne and Andy Fowler. Image: Ethan Williams
Moira Wood, Leah Leng, Grace Thain and Susan Thain. Image: Ethan Williams
Catriona Robertson, Neil Robertson, Mike Morrice and Laura Morrice. Image: Ethan Williams
Fay, Avril, Nick, Kenny and Avril. Image: Ethan Williams
Leanne and Andy Fowler. Image: Ethan Williams
Amanda Young, Rob Young and Jennifer Young. Image: Ethan Williams
Leslie and Donna. Image: Ethan Williams
Neil McCulloch, Susan McCulloch, Lucy Niblock and Hugh Niblock. Image: Ethan Williams
Elaine and Margaret. Image: Ethan Williams
Eileen, Stuart and Judy. Image: Ethan Williams
Emma Gregg, Louise Mair and Bridget Cruikshank. Image: Ethan Williams
Tracy Johnston and Tanya Shaw. Image: Ethan Williams
Graham Cormie and Rachel Cormie. Image: Ethan Williams
Andy and Aleen Shinnie. Image: Ethan Williams

