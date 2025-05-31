News Gallery: Peter Kay fans turn out for sold-out comedy show at P&J Live The Better Late Than Never (Again) show arrived in Aberdeen on Friday. Peter Kay fans turn out for sold-out comedy show. Image: Ethan Williams By Ellie Milne and Katherine Ferries May 31 2025, 8:43 pm May 31 2025, 8:43 pm Share Gallery: Peter Kay fans turn out for sold-out comedy show at P&J Live Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6769608/peter-kay-pj-live-aberdeen-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Funnyman Peter Kay entertained a sold-out P&J Live when he brought his latest comedy show to Aberdeen. Fans travelled to the Granite City for the most northernly stops on the Better Late Than Never (Again) tour over the past two nights. There was much anticipation for the comedian’s Aberdeen dates – marking his debut at the arena. And he did not disappoint. Laughter was ever present throughout the two-act show which featured many throwbacks to his classic stand-up routines. As to be expected from Kay, he combined observational comedy with “nostalgia and naughtiness”, much to the delight of the crowd. The Bolton funnyman will return to P&J Live to do it all over again in March next year. Photographer Ethan Williams was there on Saturday to capture north-east fans arriving for the show. Shane Weir and Liam Cowie. Image: Ethan Williams Emma and Darren Wyllie. Image: Ethan Williams Marcus and Ria Brown. Image: Ethan Williams Derick and Carol Melvin. Image: Ethan Williams Jill and Charmane. Image: Ethan Williams Neil and Sarah. Image: Ethan Williams Margaret and Sandy Couttes. Image: Ethan Williams Leanne and Andy Fowler. Image: Ethan Williams Moira Wood, Leah Leng, Grace Thain and Susan Thain. Image: Ethan Williams Catriona Robertson, Neil Robertson, Mike Morrice and Laura Morrice. Image: Ethan Williams Fay, Avril, Nick, Kenny and Avril. Image: Ethan Williams Leanne and Andy Fowler. Image: Ethan Williams Amanda Young, Rob Young and Jennifer Young. Image: Ethan Williams Leslie and Donna. Image: Ethan Williams Neil McCulloch, Susan McCulloch, Lucy Niblock and Hugh Niblock. Image: Ethan Williams Elaine and Margaret. Image: Ethan Williams Eileen, Stuart and Judy. Image: Ethan Williams Emma Gregg, Louise Mair and Bridget Cruikshank. Image: Ethan Williams Tracy Johnston and Tanya Shaw. Image: Ethan Williams Graham Cormie and Rachel Cormie. Image: Ethan Williams Andy and Aleen Shinnie. Image: Ethan Williams Read more: Peter Kay at P&J Live: A fever dream of nostalgia, naughtiness and lots of laughs Comedian Peter Kay adds extra Aberdeen date to sold-out show
