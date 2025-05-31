Man in hospital after ‘serious’ assault in Inverness

A man is in hospital after a “serious” assault in Inverness.

Police received reports of the man being injured on Planefield Road shortly before 9.30am on Saturday.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene on the street outside Planefield Bowling Club.

The 31-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital in the city for treatment.

His condition has been described as stable.

A section of the road next to Cameron Youth Centre and the rear gate for Central Primary School has been cordoned off.

Extensive inquiries are being carried out in the area to establish what happened and any witnesses are asked to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.25am on Saturday, May 31, we received a report of a serious assault on Planefield Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended, and a 31-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1057 of May 31.”