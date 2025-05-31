‘We miss him every day’: Torphins family raising awareness of bowel cancer in memory of dad and husband

An Aberdeenshire family is stepping out in memory of their dad and husband who lost his life to bowel cancer.

David Laidlaw, from Torphins, was 45-years-old when he died in November last year.

“The girls and I miss him every day,” his wife, Jacqui Laidlaw, said.

“We lost our much-loved husband and amazing dad to bowel cancer. He was only 45, very fit and full of life.

“We wanted to do something positive in memory of David.

“And boost awareness and fund research into new ways to cure this disease.”

Kiltwalk stride in memory of David Laidlaw

On Sunday, Jacqui, 45, and her and David’s oldest daughter, 14-year-old Jessica, will walk 18 miles in his memory.

They will be joined by more than 10 friends for the Mighty Stride at this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.

The team of kilt-walkers have named themselves David’s Dumb-Belles as a nod the dad-of-two’s passion for fitness and strength training.

“The Torphins ladies have been out doing lots of training walks with the lighter evenings now, but it’s been harder to get the wider group together all at once,” Jacqui said.

“I’ve received so many kind messages of support from staff and patients at my work which has been so lovely.

“We are determined to raise as much awareness as we can about bowel cancer and hope that all the money we raise will help people affected by this disease.”

Ahead of the big day, the team has raised more than £6,000 – six times their original target.

All of the money will go to Bowel Cancer UK which supports families impacted by bowel cancer, as well as funding research into the disease.

Jacqui, who is also mum to Sophie, hopes they can spread awareness of the charity and the signs of bowel cancer while they walk from Banchory to Duthie Park.

They will be surrounded by thousands of north-east walkers supporting charities close to their hearts – and in memory of their own loved ones.

Signs and symptoms of bowel cancer

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK with about 44,000 people diagnosed every year.

The symptoms can include:

Bleeding from your bottom

Blood in your poo

A change in your pooing habits – you might be going more or less often, or have diarrhoea or constipation that might come and go

Losing weight but you’re not sure why

Feeling very tired all the time but you’re not sure why

A pain or lump in your tummy.

Emma McGeever, from Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Every 15 minutes someone gets a bowel cancer diagnosis.

“The money raised by David’s Dumb-Belles will help us continue to raise awareness of the disease and its symptoms.

“As well as provide expert information and support to patients and their families, fund vital research, and campaign for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.

“We hope that Jacqui and her team know the difference that their support will make, and we wish them all the best for the Kiltwalk this Sunday.”