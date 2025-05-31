‘We miss him every day’: Torphins family raising awareness of bowel cancer in memory of dad and husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We miss him every day’: Torphins family raising awareness of bowel cancer in memory of dad and husband

David Laidlaw was 45 when he died of bowel cancer in November last year.

By Ellie Milne
Jacqui Laidlaw with her late husband, David, and their daughters Sophie and Jessica
David Laidlaw with his wife, Jacqui, and their daughters, Jessica and Sophie. Image: Jacqui Laidlaw.

An Aberdeenshire family is stepping out in memory of their dad and husband who lost his life to bowel cancer.

David Laidlaw, from Torphins, was 45-years-old when he died in November last year.

“The girls and I miss him every day,” his wife, Jacqui Laidlaw, said.

“We lost our much-loved husband and amazing dad to bowel cancer. He was only 45, very fit and full of life.

“We wanted to do something positive in memory of David.

“And boost awareness and fund research into new ways to cure this disease.”

Jacqui and David Laidlaw sitting on a bench
Jacqui lost her husband, David, to bowel cancer in November 2024. Image: Jacqui Laidlaw.

Kiltwalk stride in memory of David Laidlaw

On Sunday, Jacqui, 45, and her and David’s oldest daughter, 14-year-old Jessica, will walk 18 miles in his memory.

They will be joined by more than 10 friends for the Mighty Stride at this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.

The team of kilt-walkers have named themselves David’s Dumb-Belles as a nod the dad-of-two’s passion for fitness and strength training.

“The Torphins ladies have been out doing lots of training walks with the lighter evenings now, but it’s been harder to get the wider group together all at once,” Jacqui said.

“I’ve received so many kind messages of support from staff and patients at my work which has been so lovely.

People taking part in Aberdeen Kiltwalk in June 2024
David’s Dumb-Belles will take part in this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We are determined to raise as much awareness as we can about bowel cancer and hope that all the money we raise will help people affected by this disease.”

Ahead of the big day, the team has raised more than £6,000 – six times their original target.

All of the money will go to Bowel Cancer UK which supports families impacted by bowel cancer, as well as funding research into the disease.

Jacqui, who is also mum to Sophie, hopes they can spread awareness of the charity and the signs of bowel cancer while they walk from Banchory to Duthie Park.

They will be surrounded by thousands of north-east walkers supporting charities close to their hearts – and in memory of their own loved ones.

Signs and symptoms of bowel cancer

David Laidlaw sitting on a bench with his daughters Sophie and Jessica and their dog
David’s daughter’s Sophie and Jessica miss him every day. Image: Jacqui Laidlaw.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK with about 44,000 people diagnosed every year.

The symptoms can include:

  • Bleeding from your bottom
  • Blood in your poo
  • A change in your pooing habits – you might be going more or less often, or have diarrhoea or constipation that might come and go
  • Losing weight but you’re not sure why
  • Feeling very tired all the time but you’re not sure why
  • A pain or lump in your tummy.

Emma McGeever, from Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Every 15 minutes someone gets a bowel cancer diagnosis.

“The money raised by David’s Dumb-Belles will help us continue to raise awareness of the disease and its symptoms.

“As well as provide expert information and support to patients and their families, fund vital research, and campaign for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.

“We hope that Jacqui and her team know the difference that their support will make, and we wish them all the best for the Kiltwalk this Sunday.”

Conversation