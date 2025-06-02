Police find drugs in car’s hidden compartment landing dealer behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police find drugs in car’s hidden compartment landing dealer behind bars

The officers quickly became suspicious that the 33-year-old might have taken drugs or be in possession of them.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

A driver caught with cocaine stashed in a hidden compartment in his car has been jailed.

Police pulled over Gheorghe Mois on Kessock Road, Inverness, in relation to a separate matter.

But the officers quickly became suspicious that the 33-year-old might have taken drugs or be in possession of them.

That was on account of the strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

Officers searched Mois’s car and located a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.

Once they opened it, they found signs that Moir was a drug dealer.

Police recovered nine bags of white powder, which tests proved to be cocaine.

Officers also found £370 in cash in the vehicle.

Driver admits intent to supply

Mois had previously appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court on May 1.

There, with the help of an interpreter, he admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

At that hearing, fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was around 12.50pm on April 8 that police on patrol had reason to stop Mois’ car.

He said: “They formed the opinion that the accused may be in possession of drugs.

“They carried out a search of the car and found nine bags of white powder in a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.”

Mois was then arrested, cautioned and charged before being taken into custody.

Search found cocaine worth £1,100

The fiscal depute told Sheriff David Harvie that, if organised in “deals”, the drugs would have an estimated street value of around £1,100.

At that hearing, the sheriff deferred the case so reports could be repaired.

Mois, who is of no fixed abode, was remanded in the meantime.

His most recent hearing took place last week at the same court.

He appeared by video link before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald.

‘Learned his lesson’

Defending, Kevin Hughes explained to the sheriff that Mois is originally from Romania and had recently done a fair bit of travelling around Europe.

Mr Hughes said: “He lives with his brother in France and was on an extended holiday in Scotland.

“It is his intention to return to his own country when he completes his sentence.

“He has learned his lesson.” Mr Hughes added.

Sheriff Macdonald jailed Mois for seven months.

That sentence will be backdated to April 9, in light of the time Mois has already served on remand.