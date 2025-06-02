Police find drugs in car’s hidden compartment landing dealer behind bars

A driver caught with cocaine stashed in a hidden compartment in his car has been jailed.

Police pulled over Gheorghe Mois on Kessock Road, Inverness, in relation to a separate matter.

But the officers quickly became suspicious that the 33-year-old might have taken drugs or be in possession of them.

That was on account of the strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

Officers searched Mois’s car and located a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.

Once they opened it, they found signs that Moir was a drug dealer.

Police recovered nine bags of white powder, which tests proved to be cocaine.

Officers also found £370 in cash in the vehicle.

Driver admits intent to supply

Mois had previously appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court on May 1.

There, with the help of an interpreter, he admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

At that hearing, fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was around 12.50pm on April 8 that police on patrol had reason to stop Mois’ car.

He said: “They formed the opinion that the accused may be in possession of drugs.

“They carried out a search of the car and found nine bags of white powder in a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.”

Mois was then arrested, cautioned and charged before being taken into custody.

Search found cocaine worth £1,100

The fiscal depute told Sheriff David Harvie that, if organised in “deals”, the drugs would have an estimated street value of around £1,100.

At that hearing, the sheriff deferred the case so reports could be repaired.

Mois, who is of no fixed abode, was remanded in the meantime.

His most recent hearing took place last week at the same court.

He appeared by video link before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald.

‘Learned his lesson’

Defending, Kevin Hughes explained to the sheriff that Mois is originally from Romania and had recently done a fair bit of travelling around Europe.

Mr Hughes said: “He lives with his brother in France and was on an extended holiday in Scotland.

“It is his intention to return to his own country when he completes his sentence.

“He has learned his lesson.” Mr Hughes added.

Sheriff Macdonald jailed Mois for seven months.

That sentence will be backdated to April 9, in light of the time Mois has already served on remand.