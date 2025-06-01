Man in hospital after report of ‘group of men fighting’ in Peterculter

A man was taken to hospital after being involved in a fight in Peterculter.

Police were made of a group of men fighting on North Deeside Road shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday.

It is understood the incident took place near Old Bank Bar.

Four police cars and a number of officers attended the scene.

It is not know how many men were involved but one man, aged 24, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police confirmed inquiries into the fight are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Saturday, May 31, we were called to a report of a group of men fighting on North Deeside Road, Peterculter.

“Officers attended and one man, aged 24, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”