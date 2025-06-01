Fire crews tackling blaze near Newburgh

Crews are tackling a fire which has broken out near Newburgh.

The fire service was made aware of the blaze north of the village after 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood the fire is at a farm property near the Forvie National Nature Reserve.

Several appliances have been sent to the scene to extinguish the flames.

There are also incident response units in attendance.

Local residents reported hearing sirens as crews made their way through the village after 3.30pm.

They also reported seeing plumes of grey smoke in the near distance.

A section of the A975 road has been closed with traffic unable to travel north of Newburgh.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.