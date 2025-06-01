Woman, 58, reported missing from ‘close-knit community’ on Isle of Lewis

Police have said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for a woman reported missing on the Isle of Lewis.

Alison MacDonald was last seen in the Lighthill area of Back between and 10am and 11am on Sunday.

Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace her and are appealing to the public for help.

However, they have urged residents of the community to “stay safe” and talk to officers ahead of joining the search effort.

The 58-year-old is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with long blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a turquoise jacket.

Sergeant Michael Clark said: “We’re increasingly concerned for Alison’s welfare and are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace her.

“I’d urge anyone who has information on Alison’s whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to contact police.

“Anyone with sheds or outbuildings is encouraged to check these areas.

“I understand Back is a close-knit community and people will want to assist with searches, however I urge you not to put yourself in danger.

“Please speak to officers or other emergency services on the island if you are planning to help look for Alison.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1363 of June 1.