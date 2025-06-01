Woman, 58, reported missing from ‘close-knit community’ on Isle of Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 58, reported missing from ‘close-knit community’ on Isle of Lewis

Alison MacDonald was last seen on Sunday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Alison MacDonald
Alison MacDonald has been reported missing on the Isle of Lewis. Image: Police Scotland

Police have said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for a woman reported missing on the Isle of Lewis.

Alison MacDonald was last seen in the Lighthill area of Back between and 10am and 11am on Sunday.

Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace her and are appealing to the public for help.

However, they have urged residents of the community to “stay safe” and talk to officers ahead of joining the search effort.

The 58-year-old is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with long blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a turquoise jacket.

Sergeant Michael Clark said: “We’re increasingly concerned for Alison’s welfare and are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace her.

“I’d urge anyone who has information on Alison’s whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to contact police.

“Anyone with sheds or outbuildings is encouraged to check these areas.

“I understand Back is a close-knit community and people will want to assist with searches, however I urge you not to put yourself in danger.

“Please speak to officers or other emergency services on the island if you are planning to help look for Alison.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1363 of June 1.

