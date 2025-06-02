Pictures reveal devastation at Newburgh house fire after lightning strikes

New pictures reveal the devastation caused by a lightning strike, which sparked a house fire near Newburgh.

Fire crews were called to the Waterside area, north of the Aberdeenshire village, on Sunday around 3pm after lightning struck a house.

They attended the scene for more than three hours before finally bringing the flames under control at around 7.05pm.

Now, new pictures have revealed the damage caused by the strike.

The snaps show that the roof has partially collapsed, burnt by the large fire with several windows shattered.

Roof slates could also be seen laying strewn across the side of the house, with the smell of smoke still thick in the air.

The front of the property is also cordoned off with police tape – with the Waterside house now vacated.

It is understood that no-one was harmed as a result of the fire.

Fire service called to Newburgh house fire

The A975 was also closed yesterday for the duration of the incident, but it has since reopened.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.41pm on Sunday, June 1 to reports of a dwelling fire following a lightning strike near the A975, Newburgh, Ellon.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and a height vehicle to the scene.”