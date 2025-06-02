Pictures reveal devastation at Newburgh house fire after lightning strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures reveal devastation at Newburgh house fire after lightning strikes

The blaze has damaged the roof and several windows have smashed.

By Graham Fleming & Georgia Grieve
New pictures have revealed the extent of the damage. Image: DC Thomson
New pictures reveal the devastation caused by a lightning strike, which sparked a house fire near Newburgh.

Fire crews were called to the Waterside area, north of the Aberdeenshire village, on Sunday around 3pm after lightning struck a house.

They attended the scene for more than three hours before finally bringing the flames under control at around 7.05pm.

Now, new pictures have revealed the damage caused by the strike.

The roof has partially collapsed. Image: DC Thomson

The snaps show that the roof has partially collapsed, burnt by the large fire with several windows shattered.

Roof slates could also be seen laying strewn across the side of the house, with the smell of smoke still thick in the air.

Smoke could be smelled in the area. Image: DC Thomson

The front of the property is also cordoned off with police tape – with the Waterside house now vacated.

It is understood that no-one was harmed as a result of the fire.

Fire service called to Newburgh house fire

The A975 was also closed yesterday for the duration of the incident, but it has since reopened.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.41pm on Sunday, June 1 to reports of a dwelling fire following a lightning strike near the A975, Newburgh, Ellon.

A large amount of damage has been caused. Image: DC Thomson

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and a height vehicle to the scene.”

