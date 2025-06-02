Two in hospital after accident at Westhill’s Tesco Superstore

Two people have been taken to hospital following an accident at the Tesco Superstore in Westhill.

Emergency services were called to the retailer’s car park on Endeavour Drive at about 9.20am on Monday.

Police confirmed a car had collided with a stationary vehicle within the supermarket’s car park.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The exact nature of their injuries is unknown.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.20am today to attend an incident at Westhill.

“We transported two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The supermarket’s carpark was closed for a number of hours, but it is now understood to have reopened.