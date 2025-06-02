Swiss national, 65, missing on Lochaber walking trail

A search has been launched for a 65-year-old Swiss national reported missing while on a Lochaber walking trail.

Bernard Trottet, who is French-speaking, was last known to have been to the Corryhully Bothy in Glenfinnan on Tuesday May 27.

He planned to walk north, to Kinloch Hourn, and then on to a campsite in the Morvich area, but has not been seen since.

Now an “extensive” investigation has been launched to trace him.

Mr Trottet is around 5ft 10ins in height and of medium build, with grey hair.

He is likely to be wearing an orange Arc’teryx brand jacket, black walking trousers and a green baseball cap.

The walker is also known to be carrying a light grey backpack with a front attachment.

He is using a light grey Zpacks brand tent.

Walkers in the Lochaber area are being urged to keep an eye out for Mr Trottet.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “Bernard is an experienced walker but it is unusual for him not to be in contact with his family.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We are asking walkers and others out and about in the area to think back and get in touch if they remember seeing anyone that matches Bernard’s description.

“If you have seen him, or know where he might be, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.