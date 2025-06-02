Swiss national, 65, missing on Lochaber walking trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swiss national, 65, missing on Lochaber walking trail

Police have launched a search for 'experienced walker' Bernard Trottet.

By Graham Fleming
Bernard Trottet is understood to wearing a distinctive orange jacket.
Police ask for help to trace missing walker Bernard Trottet. Image: Police Scotland

A search has been launched for a 65-year-old Swiss national reported missing while on a Lochaber walking trail.

Bernard Trottet, who is French-speaking, was last known to have been to the Corryhully Bothy in Glenfinnan on Tuesday May 27.

He planned to walk north, to Kinloch Hourn, and then on to a campsite in the Morvich area, but has not been seen since.

Now an “extensive” investigation has been launched to trace him.

Mr Trottet is around 5ft 10ins in height and of medium build, with grey hair.

He is likely to be wearing an orange Arc’teryx brand jacket, black walking trousers and a green baseball cap.

The walker is also known to be carrying a light grey backpack with a front attachment.

He is using a light grey Zpacks brand tent.

Search launched for Bernard Trottet missing near Lochaber

Walkers in the Lochaber area are being urged to keep an eye out for Mr Trottet.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “Bernard is an experienced walker but it is unusual for him not to be in contact with his family.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare.

“He is believed to be wearing a distinctive orange coat.

“We are asking walkers and others out and about in the area to think back and get in touch if they remember seeing anyone that matches Bernard’s description.

“If you have seen him, or know where he might be, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

