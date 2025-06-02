Terrified residents call 999 as 4am screams wake them at troubled Aberdeen flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terrified residents call 999 as 4am screams wake them at troubled Aberdeen flats

One tenant says he has been taking to "breaking point" by the weekly police incidents at the Dyce block

By Graham Fleming
Wellheads Avenue. It has become a problem spot for police in recent years.
Screams are said to have woken residents of a Dyce block of flats, prompting panicked calls to police. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A terrified Aberdeen resident has told of being woken by screams as police officers descended on their troubled city block of flats.

Wellheads Avenue in Dyce has become a problem area in recent years, with the Press and Journal told of violence and drug dealing.

Police attended most recently in the early hours of Saturday morning .

It is understood they were responding to calls over “concern for a person”.

One tenant, who cannot be named for safety reasons, said he’d been woken by “screams” and the “sounds of violence”.

He described a “police raid” and said the incident had been so serious the officers appeared to have “called for backup”.

The resident told The Press and Journal they had brought to “breaking point” by the latest incident.

He said the police response followed loud shouting and banging.

And he added that neighbours had called 999 believing they heard blows being struck.

The overnight incident left the tenant terrified.

He labelled it the last straw and said he intends to move out “as soon as possible”.

It follows a previous incident where he was left “fearing for his life”.

Latest incident is ‘last straw’

The resident said: “There were arguments, screaming and shouting and then it got violent.

“I had to phone the police.

“They had to call for backup, it was that serious.

“There is something happening every week, but Saturday morning was the worst

“I was scared.”

Image shows the Wellheads Avenue sign, with the housing block behind
Wellheads Avenue has been plagued with anti-social behaviour in recent years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The resident added: “The place is absolutely disgusting.

“There is so much drugs and anti-social behaviour.”

He added that he is looking at “all options” to leave Wellheads Avenue as soon as possible.

Aberdeen City Council previously said that they are working to resolve the issues experienced by this particular tenant.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the issues and we are working with the tenant and partners to resolve these.”

‘Gangster mentality’ in Wellheads Avenue

Speaking back in March, a Police Scotland source told us a “gangster mentality” had taken hold at the Dyce high-rise.

They confirmed that officers are called to Wellheads Avenue up to five times a week.

Issues range from neighbour tiffs to drugs and “random violence”.

“It’s been a little but more quiet in these past few months, but it’s expected to ramp up again once we get into summer,” they said at the time.

A door within the block of flats at Wellheads Avenue. The glass panel has been smashed.
Damage to one of the block’s doors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s a very convenient place to deal drugs in, with the concealed entrances and the way it’s designed.

“There are plenty of great people and families that live there.

“But when they get sent there they have no idea what they are getting into.

“There is a bit of a gangster mentality that’s taken hold.

“It’s a captive market within the building.

“There are a lot of people that are addicted to drugs – and there’s different people that want to be able to control it.

“It makes it very attractive for violent people, unfortunately.”

