Terrified residents call 999 as 4am screams wake them at troubled Aberdeen flats

A terrified Aberdeen resident has told of being woken by screams as police officers descended on their troubled city block of flats.

Wellheads Avenue in Dyce has become a problem area in recent years, with the Press and Journal told of violence and drug dealing.

Police attended most recently in the early hours of Saturday morning .

It is understood they were responding to calls over “concern for a person”.

One tenant, who cannot be named for safety reasons, said he’d been woken by “screams” and the “sounds of violence”.

He described a “police raid” and said the incident had been so serious the officers appeared to have “called for backup”.

The resident told The Press and Journal they had brought to “breaking point” by the latest incident.

He said the police response followed loud shouting and banging.

And he added that neighbours had called 999 believing they heard blows being struck.

The overnight incident left the tenant terrified.

He labelled it the last straw and said he intends to move out “as soon as possible”.

It follows a previous incident where he was left “fearing for his life”.

Latest incident is ‘last straw’

The resident said: “There were arguments, screaming and shouting and then it got violent.

“I had to phone the police.

“They had to call for backup, it was that serious.

“There is something happening every week, but Saturday morning was the worst

“I was scared.”

The resident added: “The place is absolutely disgusting.

“There is so much drugs and anti-social behaviour.”

He added that he is looking at “all options” to leave Wellheads Avenue as soon as possible.

Aberdeen City Council previously said that they are working to resolve the issues experienced by this particular tenant.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the issues and we are working with the tenant and partners to resolve these.”

‘Gangster mentality’ in Wellheads Avenue

Speaking back in March, a Police Scotland source told us a “gangster mentality” had taken hold at the Dyce high-rise.

They confirmed that officers are called to Wellheads Avenue up to five times a week.

Issues range from neighbour tiffs to drugs and “random violence”.

“It’s been a little but more quiet in these past few months, but it’s expected to ramp up again once we get into summer,” they said at the time.

“It’s a very convenient place to deal drugs in, with the concealed entrances and the way it’s designed.

“There are plenty of great people and families that live there.

“But when they get sent there they have no idea what they are getting into.

“There is a bit of a gangster mentality that’s taken hold.

“It’s a captive market within the building.

“There are a lot of people that are addicted to drugs – and there’s different people that want to be able to control it.

“It makes it very attractive for violent people, unfortunately.”