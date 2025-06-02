Fifteen-caravan Traveller convoy pitches-up at Inverdee playing fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifteen-caravan Traveller convoy pitches-up at Inverdee playing fields

The group told the Press and Journal they were visiting Aberdeen as part of a roaming summer holiday.

By Ross Hempseed
The traveller's camp.
The traveller's camp. Image: DC Thomson.

A 15-strong caravan camp has set up on Aberdeen playing fields as part of a summer holiday tour of Scotland.

The Traveller convoy settled temporarily at the Inverdee playing fields, close to businesses such as Goals and Harvester, and arrived on Sunday June 1.

Fifteen caravans along with towing vehicles were spotted on the large cricket pitch next to Great Southern Road.

The caravans were parked around the outer edge of the field. Image: DC Thomson.

It is understood their arrival proved a surprise to local cricketers, who were forced to call of matches at the weekend.

The Press and Journal went down to the site today to speak with one of the families, who told us they were visiting the city on holiday.

They were in Aberdeen after previous stops in Edinburgh and Dundee, with the Highlands their next destination.

According to one of the Travellers, the group had never stopped in the Granite City before but were pleasantly surprised by how friendly Aberdonians were.

Travellers to spend a week in Aberdeen

He said: “We always try to find somewhere that is not going to be an issue for anyone, but it is getting harder every year to find a suitable site to set up on.

“We have passed through Aberdeen but never stopped. The people are friendly.”

They had been on the site for only a day, arriving around lunchtime the day before.

And it was something of a tight squeeze, due to the corner leading down to the pitches from the main road.

One of the Travellers told us they “don’t want to upset anyone” and said they were only staying in the north-east for a week before moving on.

Fifteen caravans were parked on the field. Image: DC Thomson.

The Travellers said they had been doing this for several years and found Aberdeen “much nicer than Dundee”.

Interactions between the adults and the young children at the site suggested a loving family unit.

The caravans were spread out over the cricket pitch but all 15 families travel as one group.

The travellers’ arrival comes shortly after another group set up at Aberdeen Beach.

We were told the two groups were separate and did not travel together.

Within the Aberdeen city area, there few official Gypsy/Traveller sites, with the sole council facility at Clinterty, near the border with Aberdeenshire.

It offers 21 permanent pitches, with a waiting list for spaces, and no provision for temporary stays.

What did nearby businesses have to say?

We also spoke to nearby football centre Goals, who told us the Travellers had asked to use their facilities but were refused permission.

He went on to say that a group of cricketers who frequently use the ground were unable to play due to the travellers’ presence on the pitch.

They will not be able to use the playing field until the group vacate.

The Goals worker also said that dog walkers had complained about the travellers’ pets roaming freely around the area.

The Harvester told the travellers they could not use their outside water tap. Image: DC Thomson.

A member of management at Harvester confirmed they had asked the group not to make use of the business’ water tap after three individuals began filling water tanks.

Its toilet facilities, they said, were also being used regularly.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the encampment and we will progress action to have it removed as soon as possible.

“We are committed to engaging with the traveller community to address accommodation challenges they face.”

