Fifteen-caravan Traveller convoy pitches-up at Inverdee playing fields

A 15-strong caravan camp has set up on Aberdeen playing fields as part of a summer holiday tour of Scotland.

The Traveller convoy settled temporarily at the Inverdee playing fields, close to businesses such as Goals and Harvester, and arrived on Sunday June 1.

Fifteen caravans along with towing vehicles were spotted on the large cricket pitch next to Great Southern Road.

It is understood their arrival proved a surprise to local cricketers, who were forced to call of matches at the weekend.

The Press and Journal went down to the site today to speak with one of the families, who told us they were visiting the city on holiday.

They were in Aberdeen after previous stops in Edinburgh and Dundee, with the Highlands their next destination.

According to one of the Travellers, the group had never stopped in the Granite City before but were pleasantly surprised by how friendly Aberdonians were.

Travellers to spend a week in Aberdeen

He said: “We always try to find somewhere that is not going to be an issue for anyone, but it is getting harder every year to find a suitable site to set up on.

“We have passed through Aberdeen but never stopped. The people are friendly.”

They had been on the site for only a day, arriving around lunchtime the day before.

And it was something of a tight squeeze, due to the corner leading down to the pitches from the main road.

One of the Travellers told us they “don’t want to upset anyone” and said they were only staying in the north-east for a week before moving on.

The Travellers said they had been doing this for several years and found Aberdeen “much nicer than Dundee”.

Interactions between the adults and the young children at the site suggested a loving family unit.

The caravans were spread out over the cricket pitch but all 15 families travel as one group.

The travellers’ arrival comes shortly after another group set up at Aberdeen Beach.

We were told the two groups were separate and did not travel together.

Within the Aberdeen city area, there few official Gypsy/Traveller sites, with the sole council facility at Clinterty, near the border with Aberdeenshire.

It offers 21 permanent pitches, with a waiting list for spaces, and no provision for temporary stays.

What did nearby businesses have to say?

We also spoke to nearby football centre Goals, who told us the Travellers had asked to use their facilities but were refused permission.

He went on to say that a group of cricketers who frequently use the ground were unable to play due to the travellers’ presence on the pitch.

They will not be able to use the playing field until the group vacate.

The Goals worker also said that dog walkers had complained about the travellers’ pets roaming freely around the area.

A member of management at Harvester confirmed they had asked the group not to make use of the business’ water tap after three individuals began filling water tanks.

Its toilet facilities, they said, were also being used regularly.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the encampment and we will progress action to have it removed as soon as possible.

“We are committed to engaging with the traveller community to address accommodation challenges they face.”