Boy, 15, beat Alness dad-of-two to death during frenzied attack in garden

A 15-year-old punched and kicked an Alness dad to death during a frenzied attack because he thought a woman was being sexually assaulted

The teen beat Scott Mitchell, a 48-year-old BT Engineer, to death in a garden in Alness’s Milnafua housing estate in June 2023.

Now 17, the boy was due to stand trial this week accused of Mr Mitchell’s murder.

However, he pled guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Inverness today.

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop KC told the court that Mr Mitchell had been out drinking on the evening before his death in the Station Bar in Alness. It was there he met a woman and they began flirting.

Victim had been drinking with woman

The court heard blood analysis of Mr Mitchell determined he was five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Mr Jessop said the woman was also told by bar staff that she would not be served any more alcohol and so she returned to her home with Mr Mitchell.

Mr Jessop added: “They didn’t know each other before but there was some flirtatious interaction in the bar.

“They got a taxi home and went into the garden and sat on a swing chair.

“Mr Mitchell kissed her and initiated sexual contact with her.”

Screams of anger

Mr Jessop said the youth had been drinking alcohol at a friend’s house that day.

At just after midnight, the accused entered the garden and saw the woman with Mitchell.

According to Mr Jessop, the teen thought that what he was witnessing was Mr Mitchell sexually assaulting the woman.

It was at that point the youth repeatedly punched Mr Mitchell in the face, the prosecutor stated.

A neighbour heard a noise and came to see what was going on.

Mr Jessop said: “A neighbour heard (the youth’s) screams of anger.

“The neighbour shouted at him to leave Mr Mitchell alone.

“He stopped briefly and then replied: ‘He is a pervert’ and then continued to punch and kick Mr Mitchell.”

The court heard Mr Mitchell was unable to get off the ground as the blows rained down on his head for several minutes.

‘I have anger problems’

Eventually, a witness pulled the teenager away from him.

Police were called at 12.30am and officers gave Mr Mitchell CPR until paramedics arrived around 10 minutes later.

Mr Jessop said that despite their extensive efforts, Mr Mitchell could not be revived.

A post-mortem concluded that Mr Mitchell died from blunt-force facial injuries, which may also have impeded his breathing.

Meanwhile, the youth left the scene.

The court heard the teen knew police were looking for him and met police officers at a nearby park just before 1am.

He was crying and still had bloodied hands and clothing. He was later charged.

The court heard how, later on, the youth said: “I have an anger problem which I can control normally but seeing what I did last night, there was no chance I could control myself.”

No evidence was put before the court to add merit to the boy’s accusation of sexual assault.

‘Serious and grave crime’

Lord Arthurson heard that Mr Mitchell was separated from his wife at the time and had no convictions.

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC decided to reserve a full plea of mitigation until sentencing.

Mr Findlay told the judge: “My client had a reasonable belief that the woman was being sexually assaulted.

“He was rallying to the defence of the woman as he perceived it.”

Mr Findlay added: “This has had a huge impact on a great number of people, not least the young man I represent.”

The judge warned the boy that a lengthy custodial sentence was “inevitable” for what he described as a “serious and grave crime.”

He was remanded to secure accommodation by the judge until sentencing at Edinburgh High Court on July 1.

Mr Jessop said: “Mr Mitchell’s mother passed away on the first anniversary of his death.

“But there are victim impact statements from his brother and sister.”

