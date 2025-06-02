Boy, 15, beat Alness dad-of-two to death during frenzied attack in garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 15, beat Alness dad-of-two to death during frenzied attack in garden

Scott Mitchell was killed by the teenager who said he believed his victim was sexually assaulting a woman.

By David Love
Victim Scott Mitchell was killed during the incident in Alness Image: Police Scotland.
A 15-year-old punched and kicked an Alness dad to death during a frenzied attack because he thought a woman was being sexually assaulted

The teen beat Scott Mitchell, a 48-year-old BT Engineer, to death in a garden in Alness’s Milnafua housing estate in June 2023.

Now 17, the boy was due to stand trial this week accused of Mr Mitchell’s murder.

However, he pled guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Inverness today.

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop KC told the court that Mr Mitchell had been out drinking on the evening before his death in the Station Bar in Alness. It was there he met a woman and they began flirting.

Victim had been drinking with woman

The court heard blood analysis of Mr Mitchell determined he was five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Mr Jessop said the woman was also told by bar staff that she would not be served any more alcohol and so she returned to her home with Mr Mitchell.

Mr Jessop added: “They didn’t know each other before but there was some flirtatious interaction in the bar.

“They got a taxi home and went into the garden and sat on a swing chair.

“Mr Mitchell kissed her and initiated sexual contact with her.”

Screams of anger

Mr Jessop said the youth had been drinking alcohol at a friend’s house that day.

At just after midnight, the accused entered the garden and saw the woman with Mitchell.

Scott Mitchell’s loved ones described him as “one of the best” after his tragic death. Image: Facebook.

According to Mr Jessop, the teen thought that what he was witnessing was Mr Mitchell sexually assaulting the woman.

It was at that point the youth repeatedly punched Mr Mitchell in the face, the prosecutor stated.

A neighbour heard a noise and came to see what was going on.

Mr Jessop said: “A neighbour heard (the youth’s) screams of anger.

“The neighbour shouted at him to leave Mr Mitchell alone.

“He stopped briefly and then replied: ‘He is a pervert’ and then continued to punch and kick Mr Mitchell.”

The court heard Mr Mitchell was unable to get off the ground as the blows rained down on his head for several minutes.

‘I have anger problems’

Eventually, a witness pulled the teenager away from him.

Police were called at 12.30am and officers gave Mr Mitchell CPR until paramedics arrived around 10 minutes later.

Mr Jessop said that despite their extensive efforts, Mr Mitchell could not be revived.

A post-mortem concluded that Mr Mitchell died from blunt-force facial injuries, which may also have impeded his breathing.

Meanwhile, the youth left the scene.

The court heard the teen knew police were looking for him and met police officers at a nearby park just before 1am.

He was crying and still had bloodied hands and clothing. He was later charged.

The incident happened at a property in Alness in 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The court heard how, later on, the youth said: “I have an anger problem which I can control normally but seeing what I did last night, there was no chance I could control myself.”

No evidence was put before the court to add merit to the boy’s accusation of sexual assault.

‘Serious and grave crime’

Lord Arthurson heard that Mr Mitchell was separated from his wife at the time and had no convictions.

Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC decided to reserve a full plea of mitigation until sentencing.

Mr Findlay told the judge: “My client had a reasonable belief that the woman was being sexually assaulted.

“He was rallying to the defence of the woman as he perceived it.”

Mr Findlay added: “This has had a huge impact on a great number of people, not least the young man I represent.”

The judge warned the boy that a lengthy custodial sentence was “inevitable” for what he described as a “serious and grave crime.”

He was remanded to secure accommodation by the judge until sentencing at Edinburgh High Court on July 1.

Mr Jessop said: “Mr Mitchell’s mother passed away on the first anniversary of his death.

“But there are victim impact statements from his brother and sister.”

