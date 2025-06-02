Man, 30, charged with attempted murder of man and woman in Inverness

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man and a woman in Inverness.

At about 7.30pm on Sunday June 1, police were called to Craigton Avenue in the city after reports of two injured people in the property.

The injured man and woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Officers say it was a contained incident and they are not looking for any further suspects.

The 30-year-old man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday June 3.

Forensics team work amid cordon

Investigations have been underway at the property in Inverness since Sunday’s incident.

Images show a significant police cordon, with streets blocked and uniformed officers managing the scene.

Detectives could be seen entering the property, with forensic officers in white suits were also hard at work.