Five overlooked Moray beaches that ‘should have been included’ after annual beach awards snub for region

While beaches across the north and north-east were recently recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful – one area was conspicuously absent.

The organisation’s annual list of the best beaches included locations such as Nairn, Dornoch, Aberdeen and Balmedie.

Eight beaches were recognised in Aberdeenshire, four in the Highlands and two in Shetland.

But the stunning stretches of sands along the Moray coast were nowhere to be seen.

Each beach on the list has to meet certain criteria, including sustainability, facilities and conservation, which means some of Scotland’s favourites miss out.

We asked Moray residents in The P&J’s Elgin group about it and.

And they had some strong opinions about which ones should make the list.

Trev Vennard said: “A lot of the Moray beaches should be included. Most are glorious.”

Another reader commented: “We are so lucky having so many beautiful beaches on our doorstep.”

Cullen

Cullen Beach is known for its fine sand and picturesque setting against the backdrop of the famous Cullen Viaduct and Cullen Golf Course.

The beach has some shelter, making it a good spot for swimming and snorkelling in the summer months.

There are plenty of coastal walks dotted around and facilities can be accessed via a short walk into town – where ice creams can be had.

There is free car parking under the viaduct.

Toilets are accessible down by Cullen Harbour and dogs are allowed on the beach.

Hopeman East

The larger of the two beaches in Hopeman, Hopeman East is mostly sandy with some rocky areas and rock pools.

The geography ensures the beach gets large waves, making it ideal for surfers – in fact it’s one of the top-rated spots in the north-east.

There are also great views out to the Moray Firth.

Hopeman East beach also benefits from nearby amenities including a skate park, public toilets and a number of beach huts as well as free parking.

And if you need to cool down, you can always pop into Stew ‘n’ Drew’s for a locally-made ice cream.

Dogs are allowed on the beach.

There is no lifeguard service available.

Findhorn

This lengthy stretch of sandy coastline is a great spot for casual strolls and bird and dolphin watching.

Located close to the village of Findhorn as well as the mouth of the River Findhorn, Findhorn Beach benefits from a range of facilities including pubs, shops and a caravan park.

Findhorn is also a popular spot for those looking to try out watersports.

There are toilets nearby as well as plenty of free parking at the east beach.

A string of brightly-painted beach huts line the beach, providing a dry and wind-free retreat.

Burghead

At low tide Burghead Beach is expansive, offering plenty of space for dogs to roam around.

If you’re lucky, this area is also good for whale and dolphin spotting.

The closest parking to the beach is along Station Road, where there used to be a train station.

Burghead has a few places to eat including the Cable Cafe which opened last year and has been a hit with tourists and locals alike.

There are also toilet facilities at Burghead Harbour.

Readers John Stewart, Morag Whitelaw and Steven Mullen were among those who said Burghead Beach “should have been included”.

Lossiemouth East

Perhaps one of the most well-known beaches in Moray, Lossiemouth East Beach is hugely popular with locals and visitors alike.

A new bridge opened in 2022 to offer easy access – replacing a crumbling wooden bridge.

The beach is located at the mouth of the River Lossie and is backed by grassy dunes.

It also attracts watersports enthusiasts, dog walkers and birdwatchers.

Its close proximity to RAF Lossiemouth offers the chance of an added thrill as powerful aircraft fly overhead.

The beach is serviced by car parks and on-street parking nearby, while toilets are available on the Esplanade.

And there plenty of places for refreshments and ice creams just a brief stroll away.

Wallace Stewart said Lossiemouth East was “stunning and clean”.