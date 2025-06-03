Five overlooked Moray beaches that ‘should have been included’ after annual beach awards snub for region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five overlooked Moray beaches that ‘should have been included’ after annual beach awards snub for region

Keep Scotland Beautiful released its annual list of beach awards. Not one Moray site was on it.

Visitors stroll across Lossiemouth East bridge to the beach.
Lossiemouth East beach and its striking new bridge. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick
By Ross Hempseed

While beaches across the north and north-east were recently recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful – one area was conspicuously absent.

The organisation’s annual list of the best beaches included locations such as Nairn, Dornoch, Aberdeen and Balmedie.

Eight beaches were recognised in Aberdeenshire, four in the Highlands and two in Shetland.

But the stunning stretches of sands along the Moray coast were nowhere to be seen.

Each beach on the list has to meet certain criteria, including sustainability, facilities and conservation, which means some of Scotland’s favourites miss out.

We asked Moray residents in The P&J’s Elgin group about it and.

And they had some strong opinions about which ones should make the list.

Trev Vennard said: “A lot of the Moray beaches should be included. Most are glorious.”

Another reader commented: “We are so lucky having so many beautiful beaches on our doorstep.”

Cullen

People enjoying the dog friendly Cullen Beach.
Cullen Beach has plenty of facilities nearby. Image: Katie Paterson.

Cullen Beach is known for its fine sand and picturesque setting against the backdrop of the famous Cullen Viaduct and Cullen Golf Course.

The beach has some shelter, making it a good spot for swimming and snorkelling in the summer months.

There are plenty of coastal walks dotted around and facilities can be accessed via a short walk into town – where ice creams can be had.

There is free car parking under the viaduct.

Toilets are accessible down by Cullen Harbour and dogs are allowed on the beach.

Hopeman East

Hopeman harbour with paddleboarders.
Hopeman Beach is great for watersports. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The larger of the two beaches in Hopeman, Hopeman East is mostly sandy with some rocky areas and rock pools.

The geography ensures the beach gets large waves, making it ideal for surfers – in fact it’s one of the top-rated spots in the north-east.

There are also great views out to the Moray Firth.

Hopeman East beach also benefits from nearby amenities including a skate park, public toilets and a number of beach huts as well as free parking.

And if you need to cool down, you can always pop into Stew ‘n’ Drew’s for a locally-made ice cream.

Dogs are allowed on the beach.

There is no lifeguard service available.

Findhorn

IMage shows a line of the brightly-coloured huts at Findhorn Beach. One is up for sale.
Beach huts at Findhorn Beach. Credit: Compass Estates

This lengthy stretch of sandy coastline is a great spot for casual strolls and bird and dolphin watching.

Located close to the village of Findhorn as well as the mouth of the River Findhorn, Findhorn Beach benefits from a range of facilities including pubs, shops and a caravan park.

Findhorn is also a popular spot for those looking to try out watersports.

There are toilets nearby as well as plenty of free parking at the east beach.

A string of brightly-painted beach huts line the beach, providing a dry and wind-free retreat.

Burghead

Burghead Beach in Moray. Image: Supplied.

At low tide Burghead Beach is expansive, offering plenty of space for dogs to roam around.

If you’re lucky, this area is also good for whale and dolphin spotting.

The closest parking to the beach is along Station Road, where there used to be a train station.

Burghead has a few places to eat including the Cable Cafe which opened last year and has been a hit with tourists and locals alike.

There are also toilet facilities at Burghead Harbour.

Readers John Stewart, Morag Whitelaw and Steven Mullen were among those who said Burghead Beach “should have been included”.

Lossiemouth East

Drone image looking back at Lossiemouth from East Beach.
Lossiemouth East Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Perhaps one of the most well-known beaches in Moray, Lossiemouth East Beach is hugely popular with locals and visitors alike.

A new bridge opened in 2022 to offer easy access – replacing a crumbling wooden bridge.

The beach is located at the mouth of the River Lossie and is backed by grassy dunes.

It also attracts watersports enthusiasts, dog walkers and birdwatchers.

Its close proximity to RAF Lossiemouth offers the chance of an added thrill as powerful aircraft fly overhead.

The beach is serviced by car parks and on-street parking nearby, while toilets are available on the Esplanade.

And there plenty of places for refreshments and ice creams just a brief stroll away.

Wallace Stewart said Lossiemouth East was “stunning and clean”.

