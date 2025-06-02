Six fire crews race to battle blaze at house near Macduff

Fire crews have raced to tackle a fire at a house near the A947 road south of Macduff.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of a house fire at 4.34pm on Monday June 2.

The property is understood to be located near the A947 Macduff and Turriff road, near its junction with Montbletton Road.

A fire spokesperson confirmed six fire appliances were on scene or on route to the blaze.

It is understood the A947 has been closed to traffic, with police also in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.