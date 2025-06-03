Inverness man appears in court accused of attempted murder

A man has appeared in court in Inverness charged with attempted murder.

Josh Mclaren, whose general address was stated in court papers as Inverness, faces three allegations.

The first charge is that he allegedly engaged in abusive behaviour towards a woman – his ex-partner – and uttered threats of violence between January 1, 2025 and May 28, 2025.

Firebomb allegation

According to information provided by the courts, the second charge is one of attempted murder.

The charge states that Mclaren is alleged to have seized the same woman by the throat, compressed it, placed his hands around her neck to her injury, danger of her life and did attempted to murder her – on various occasions in the first half of this year.

A third charge states that McLaren allegedly behaved in a threatening manner between February 1 and February 28, 2025, uttered threats of violence and threatened to firebomb Dingwall Police Station.

Mclaren was represented by local solicitor John MacColl during the private hearing and Mr MacColl made no plea on his client’s behalf.

McLaren was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is to appear again at the same court within eight days.