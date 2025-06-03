News Delays on morning commute from Aberdeen to Inverness as railway blocked A tree fell on the line near Dyce. By Graham Fleming June 3 2025, 8:15 am June 3 2025, 8:15 am Share Delays on morning commute from Aberdeen to Inverness as railway blocked Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6770860/delays-from-aberdeen-inverness-tree-falls/ Copy Link 0 comment Delays are expected at Aberdeen train station. Image: DC Thomson Delays for commuters are expected this morning on the Aberdeen to Inverness train line. That’s after a tree has fallen between the Dyce and Kintore stations which has caused a number of cancellations. Services are now only running between Inverness and Inverurie. Ticket acceptance is now in place for Stagecoach North buses between Aberdeen and Inverness. A ScotRail announcement this morning read: “Due to a tree blocking the railway between Dyce and Kintore all lines are blocked. “Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
Conversation