Delays on morning commute from Aberdeen to Inverness as railway blocked

Delays for commuters are expected this morning on the Aberdeen to Inverness train line.

That’s after a tree has fallen between the Dyce and Kintore stations which has caused a number of cancellations.

Services are now only running between Inverness and Inverurie.

Ticket acceptance is now in place for Stagecoach North buses between Aberdeen and Inverness.

A ScotRail announcement this morning read: “Due to a tree blocking the railway between Dyce and Kintore all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”