‘Tooled-up’ thieves raid farmhouse near Portsoy

Thieves “used force” to break into a rural farmhouse south of Portsoy overnight.

Police suspect the raiders used tools to access the property.

The Brodiesord break-in occurred just off the B9022, between 5pm Friday May 30 and 8pm Saturday 31 May.

Now, officers have launched an investigation to track down those responsible.

Investigation after Brodiesord break-in

A police spokesperson said: “Between 5pm on Friday May 30 and 8am Saturday May 31, a rural farmhouse off the B9022 was broken into with force so it’s suspected tools were used to gain entry to the property.”

“Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles during that time and for local residents to remain vigilant for any unwanted behaviours in the area.”