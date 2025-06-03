Have you seen Nathan Griffin? 24-year-old reported missing from Inverness

A 24-year-old man has been reported missing from Inverness.

Nathan Griffin, who is also known by Nathe, was last seen 72 hours ago.

Relatives reported him missing after he failed to return home.

This morning, police are appealing for the public’s help to trace him amid concerns for his whereabouts.

Officers have issued a detailed description alongside an image of the 24-year-old.

Inverness residents are being asked to keep a lookout for him as part of their ongoing enquiries.

At the time of his disappearance, Nathan was known to be wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, black trainers and a black Air Jordan cap.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident ref PS-20250531-1331.