Elgin locals share views on disposable vapes ban

Some locals supported the move but others questioned it saying the disposable vapes are 'handy'.

By Abbie Duncan
Elgin mum speaks about vape ban.
Dominique Bowditch gave her opinion on the disposable vape ban. Image: Abbie Duncan/DC Thomson.

On Sunday, July 1, a UK-wide disposable vape ban officially came into force.

The new law bans all single-use vapes that cannot be refilled or recharged.

We took to Elgin High Street to ask Moray locals their opinion on the legislation.

Jackie Cowie from Peterhead shared her mixed thoughts on the change. She said: “The disposable vapes are always handy for a one-off if somebody is stuck.

“I wouldn’t use them but it’s just a matter of choice.”

Jackie quit smoking seven years ago, going cold-turkey before discovering vaping through a friend and becoming ‘hooked’.

Price could be an issue for vape fans

She said: “It is worse than smoking. Not everyone can afford £45-50 for a long-term vape. I do feel for them.

“I think its the same as cigarettes, they shouldn’t hide them. If people are going to smoke then they’ll smoke”.

Others, like Julie Swinswood from Forres are supportive of the new vape ban, she said: “It’s a brilliant idea to ban the disposables.

“They’re bad for the environment and too easy for children to get and then become hooked on nicotine”.

Why have disposable vapes been banned?

The UK’s disposable vape ban aims to protect young people and reduce environmental harm.

Zero Waste Scotland estimates that between 21 and 26 million disposable vapes are used in Scotland each year.

Following last year’s MacMoray festival, volunteer litter pickers who cleaned up Cooper Park told The Press and Journal there were abandoned vapes left ‘every couple of steps.’ 

Elgin locals give opinions on vape ban

Many Moray locals echoed the health and environmental concerns and praised the government’s disposable vape ban.

Heather Lethaby from Forres said: “Under 16s are handing these disposable vapes around. It’s a good idea to ban it. I would ban cigarettes as well.

“I don’t think there has been enough study on any of the vapes. I’ve seen how people’s lungs have deteriorated from using vapes.”

Elgin mum Dominique Bowditch said: “I feel like the ban will be of benefit.

“You see vapes all over the ground and in the river. The reusable ones will be less rubbish and less pollution.”

The Elgin mum also added that her teenage children have noticed the vapes are “quite common in school” and that the ban “will probably stop the sale of them to children”.

‘Vape ban good for environment’

Esther Strang, from Lhanbryde, also agreed with the environmental issues caused by the devices. She said: “The ban sounds like a good idea, because if it’s disposable, its probably going to end up on the floor or not going in the bin. It’s adding to waste in the streets”.

Health group Ash Scotland has raised concerns about rising e-cigarette use.

Statistics show that between 2019 and 2022, regular use tripled in Scottish 16-24 year olds and doubled amongst 25-34 year olds.

In just one year, regular and occasional vaping also doubled among 11-17 year olds.

Conversation