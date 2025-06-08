Weekend court roll – Inverness murder accused and ‘Michael Jackson’ in court

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Man who brandished knife in public warned he will face jail if he reoffends

A repeat Aberdeen offender who was seen brandishing a knife in public has been warned by a sheriff that he will be jailed if he comes before him again.

Kyle Donald appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted charges related to waving a blade around outside a woman’s property in the Woodside area of the city this spring.

Donald, 28, also admitted uttering homophobic slurs towards police officers during a separate incident in 2023.

His solicitor told the court that Donald had pulled out the knife in self defence after two strangers walked into a flat where he was taking drugs and “all hell broke loose”.

Elgin man who wore nappies and offered girl, 14, money for sex avoids jail

An Elgin man who offered one underage girl cash for sex and another victim images of himself in nappies has been spared jail.

Alex Bruce, 21, contacted his first victim, who was aged just 14, in the spring of 2023.

He flattered her with compliments before offering her money to visit his home and have sex with him.

Bruce went onto target a second girl, sending her videos of him shopping for nappies – and wearing them.

Inverness man, 30, accused of stabbing his mother to death in home attack

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his mother to death in Inverness.

Thomas Fraser is also accused of attempting to murder his father during the incident in the Merkinch area of the city on Sunday, June 1.

Fraser’s 55-year-old father, Ian, and his mother, Miriam Macdonald, 51, were taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries but Mrs Macdonald later died.

It is understood that Mr Macdonald is still in intensive care, but his condition has not been officially disclosed.

Aberdeen mum who dragged police officers along road jailed for 18 months

n Aberdeen mum who sped off during a traffic stop and dragged two police officers along the road has been jailed for 18 months.

Lauren Baird wept from the dock as Inverness Sheriff Court heard how she put the male and female officers’ lives at risk during the incident in Aviemore.

Baird, 43, had already given false information to the officers when they questioned her about why her car wasn’t insured.

But instead of coming clean, the mum – who also has links to Fraserburgh – put her foot down and tore off.

Sheriff warns of ‘epidemic of online sexual offending’ while sentencing Buckie paedophile

A sheriff in Inverness has warned of the “epidemic” of online sexual offending affecting society as she passed sentence on a Buckie paedophile.

Sheriff Sara Matheson told 73-year-old Duncan Moir: “Men need to take a long hard look at themselves.”

Moir, who was snared by an online decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl, previously admitted a single charge of attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

An earlier hearing heard how Moir believed he was talking to a teen called Molly on Facebook when he sent messages that explicitly detailed sexual acts.

Highland domestic abuser raped teen in Inverness

A convicted domestic abuser who raped a drunk teenage girl at an Inverness guest house has been jailed.

Cameron Huggins, 22, raped his victim whilst she was incapable of consenting to sex because of the effects of alcohol, a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

He locked the door of the room and forcibly pulled down a pair of trousers she was wearing before removing her “lower clothing” and seizing her arm.

He then restrained her before raping her by having sex without her consent.

‘Bullied’ Elgin teenager attacked boy with machete

A youth who attacked a 15-year-old boy with a machete in Elgin has avoided being locked up after a court was told he had “been bullied all his life”.

The accused, who is now aged 17, had been punched in the face by his younger victim during the confrontation on Elgin’s High Street last November.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that he had been surrounded by a group of youngsters, including the victim, and had been assaulted by the same boy some days earlier.

His lawyer said he used the blade “as a last resort”.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Drug-driver caught on A9 was completing NC500

A man caught drug-driving on the A9 was planning to complete the North Coast 500, a court has been told.

Sameer Chaudhry, from north Wales, was attempting the popular tourist road trip when his silver BMW was stopped by police near Golspie.

He failed a roadside drugs test, and subsequent blood testing revealed he was over the legal limit for a cocaine derivative.

Chaudhry, 27, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drug driving on March 12 2023.

Man threatened to murder Aberdeen hospital nurse

A man who turned up at an Aberdeen hospital to borrow money from his mum threatened to kill a nurse when he wasn’t given the amount he expected.

David Prystajko, 44, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards busy hospital staff as they tried to care for patients earlier this year.

Prystajko appeared outside a ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and asked staff to retrieve money from his sick mother.

When they handed over £25, Prystajko flew into a rage, demanding more money and telling one nurse he was going to “send bad people” to kill her.

Fraserburgh oil worker found guilty of rapes and domestic abuse

An oil worker from Fraserburgh has been found guilty of two rapes as well as an almost 40-year campaign of domestic abuse against four different women.

Dennis Forrest, 60, faced a host of charges at the High Court in Aberdeen relating to incidents spanning the years 1985 to 2022.

It included assaulting them physically, demanding his victims cut off contact with other people and, for one woman, sending her employer an intimate photograph in an attempt to get her sacked.

In another disturbing example of Forrest’s controlling behaviour, the court was told how he lied to bosses while offshore by telling them his grandmother had died so he could get helicoptered home to confront a woman because he learned she had been seeing family members behind his back.

Man bullied for being called Michael Jackson confronted alleged tormentor

A man who was “mercilessly” bullied because he shares the same name as The King of Pop has appeared in court after he threatened to kill one of his tormentors.

Michael Jackson, 46, finally snapped after “many months” of people teasing him with impressions of the late singer and confronted one of his alleged bullies in the pub after a night of drinking.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Jackson, from Kyle, told the man: “I will f****** tear you apart” and police were called.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Elidh Macdonald that Jackson, of Balmacara Road, was intoxicated in a local hotel on the evening of December 3 2023 when one of his alleged tormenters, William Fulton, came in.

Forres domestic abuser gave woman life-threatening medication overdose

A Moray man who tried to throttle his partner and kicked and punched her unconscious during a three-year campaign of violent domestic abuse has been jailed for two years.

Ben Brown, 42, also pushed the woman’s body against broken glass and gave her an overdose of her medication, putting her life in danger.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told his behaviour had a “profound” effect on his victim.

A jury had been told last month that Brown would consistently shout, swear and act aggressively towards his victim.

Former Aberdeen player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas jailed over £600,000 drug smuggling plot

Former Aberdeen FC player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been jailed for four years for his involvement in a £600,000 drug smuggling plot after a court heard his financial difficulties after a period out of contract led to a “catastrophic error of judgment”.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was arrested after officers from the National Crime Agency seized an estimated £600,000 of cannabis as it was being brought through Stansted Airport by two women he had recruited – his girlfriend and her friend.

An earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex was told the women believed they were importing gold.

But Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg (132lb) of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived in the UK from Bangkok, Thailand, via Dubai.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Aberdeen man sentenced over historic physical assaults on children

A man who was emotionally and physically abusive to four young children has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Colin Dick, 56, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after he admitted historic physical assaults on four girls – with one of them left with permanent disfigurement after he tried to lock her in a cupboard.

The court heard some of the girls were as young as four when the assaults started and carried on until they were teenagers.

Dick’s defence lawyer – who he subsequently fired – described him as “full of remorse” for his actions over nearly two decades.

Alness man, 64, to be supervised following sexual assault conviction

An Alness man has been placed on supervision after being convicted of a sexual assault.

Robert Williamson appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of the charge as well as one of threatening behaviour at trial.

Williamson had denied both the charges, the first of which details how he uttered sexual remarks towards his victim on Alness’ High Street on September 1 last year

The second charge details how Williamson sexually assaulted the same woman on the same day by repeatedly seizing hold of her body and pulling her towards him.

Man ‘ashamed’ following supermarket assault on partner’s ex

A man who assaulted his partner’s ex, leaving him with fractures and bruising, is “ashamed of himself” for the “heat of the moment” crime.

James Potter fought with the man, repeatedly punching him in the head and body, and pushing him to the ground.

He also pushed his victim against railings and pinned him against trolleys during the incident at Morrisons supermarket in Millburn Road, Inverness.

Potter, 30, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted the assault under provocation.

Rapist who attacked woman in her Peterhead home caged

A rapist who attacked a woman in her own Peterhead home four times over 90 minutes has been caged for eight years.

Giedrius Urbonavicius, from Lithuania, was convicted by majority verdict following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen two months ago.

The 54-year-old, who still maintains his innocence, will now be on the sex offenders register indefinitely and faces another three years of being on licence when he is eventually released back into the community.

He was sentenced for the crime at the High Court in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Inverness woman, 19, who attacked police given chance to change her ways

An Inverness teenager has been given the opportunity to change her criminal behaviour to avoid going to jail.

Rebecca Tuthill, 19, appeared by video link from HMP Stirling at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday for sentencing after admitting to a series of charges involving threatening and abusive behaviour, breaching her bail conditions, and even attacking two police constables.

Sheriff Robert Frazer, overseeing the case, said she now needed to prove she could “change”.

The court heard from Tuthill’s defence solicitor, Shahid Latif, that she had so far spent three weeks behind bars waiting to be sentenced and that it had been an eye-opening experience.

Serial Inverness shoplifter avoids jail after cheese assault

A serial shoplifter who assaulted a store worker with cheese has been spared jail.

Leigh Anne Ryan also twice made knife threats to shop workers who were attempting to disrupt her behaviour.

The court heard she had stolen from a number of stores in Inverness, taking food, alcohol, fragrances and cosmetics.

Ryan, 32, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced having previously admitted three counts of theft by shoplifting, two of assaulting retail workers, one of threatening behaviour and one of breaching a bail condition to stay away from a certain store.

Want us to cover a court case?