Do you know Addison Runcie? Cullen message in a bottle washes up in Sweden after 47 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Do you know Addison Runcie? Cullen message in a bottle washes up in Sweden after 47 years

Friends Ellinor and Åsa, who made the discovery, are yet to find the author of the note.

By Ellie Milne
Åsa holding message from bottle on the Väderöarna islands
Åsa holding the message from the bottle on the Väderöarna islands. Image: Ellinor Ros?n Eriksson.

A message in a bottle written in Cullen has washed up more than 500 miles away in Sweden – 47 years after it was written.

The discovery was made by friends Ellinor Rosén Eriksson and Åsa Nilsson on February 1.

The keen explorers were on Väderöarna, an island on the west coast of Sweden, when they spotted an item hiding in the ground.

“We both love searching for beach finds,” Ellinor told The Press and Journal. “On that day, we took the boat out to Torsö, which is the northernmost island in the archipelago.

“Deep in the bushes on the island, Åsa spotted something unusual – a thick glass bottle sticking out of the ground.”

Ellinor and Åsa lying on a rock
Friends Ellinor and Åsa love exploring Sweden. Image: Ellinor Rosén Eriksson.

Message in a bottle travels from Cullen to Sweden

Inside the bottle, the friends found a damp, light-coloured note which was almost impossible to read.

After a few hours lying out in the sun, they could decipher the year 1978 and the words:

“Addison Runcie,

“Seatown, Cullen,

“Banffshire, Scotland.”

“We were completely amazed,” Ellinor, 32, said. “A real message in a bottle!”

The message suggests the bottle had travelled hundreds of miles from Cullen to Sweden over the past 47 years.

The message in a bottle discovered in Sweden from Cullen reads: "Addison Runcie, Seatown, Cullen, Banffshire, Scotland."
The pair left the note out in the sun for hours. Image: Ellinor Rosén Eriksson.

“I live on Hamburgö, not far from where the bottle was found,” she added.

“I love taking the boat out to the islands here in Bohuslän all year round to search for treasures.

“This was truly the most magical find so far.”

Trying to track down Addison Runcie

In the months since, the pair has made it their mission to track down the author of the note.

Ellinor had filmed Åsa, 55, finding the bottle and shared the video on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

They hoped someone would recognise the bottle, but so far, nobody has come forward.

With some help from some of her followers, the explorer has been able to track down a few people with the surname Runcie on social media.

However, none of them knew anything about the bottle.

Åsa Nilsson holding the note
Åsa Nilsson found the message in a bottle during a trip with her friend, Ellinor Rosén Eriksson. Image: Ellinor Rosén Eriksson.

“One woman named Ann Runcie kindly responded after checking with her relatives and suggested I join the Facebook group ‘Cullen Past and Present,” Ellinor said.

“There, the post sparked amazing engagement – lots of likes, comments and shares – but we still haven’t found the original sender.”

The 32-year-old posted the story in the group on Sunday afternoon and it has now been shared more than 300 times.

Hundreds of people have also commented about their own Runcie connections, with others saying they keep checking the post for updates.

“We hope the sender, or someone who remembers, will learn it sparked a lot of interest,” she said.

“Until then, the beautiful letter is being kept safe at Åsa’s house, waiting for a reply.”

Conversation