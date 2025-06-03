Do you know Addison Runcie? Cullen message in a bottle washes up in Sweden after 47 years

A message in a bottle written in Cullen has washed up more than 500 miles away in Sweden – 47 years after it was written.

The discovery was made by friends Ellinor Rosén Eriksson and Åsa Nilsson on February 1.

The keen explorers were on Väderöarna, an island on the west coast of Sweden, when they spotted an item hiding in the ground.

“We both love searching for beach finds,” Ellinor told The Press and Journal. “On that day, we took the boat out to Torsö, which is the northernmost island in the archipelago.

“Deep in the bushes on the island, Åsa spotted something unusual – a thick glass bottle sticking out of the ground.”

Message in a bottle travels from Cullen to Sweden

Inside the bottle, the friends found a damp, light-coloured note which was almost impossible to read.

After a few hours lying out in the sun, they could decipher the year 1978 and the words:

“Addison Runcie,

“Seatown, Cullen,

“Banffshire, Scotland.”

“We were completely amazed,” Ellinor, 32, said. “A real message in a bottle!”

The message suggests the bottle had travelled hundreds of miles from Cullen to Sweden over the past 47 years.

“I live on Hamburgö, not far from where the bottle was found,” she added.

“I love taking the boat out to the islands here in Bohuslän all year round to search for treasures.

“This was truly the most magical find so far.”

Trying to track down Addison Runcie

In the months since, the pair has made it their mission to track down the author of the note.

Ellinor had filmed Åsa, 55, finding the bottle and shared the video on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

They hoped someone would recognise the bottle, but so far, nobody has come forward.

With some help from some of her followers, the explorer has been able to track down a few people with the surname Runcie on social media.

However, none of them knew anything about the bottle.

“One woman named Ann Runcie kindly responded after checking with her relatives and suggested I join the Facebook group ‘Cullen Past and Present,” Ellinor said.

“There, the post sparked amazing engagement – lots of likes, comments and shares – but we still haven’t found the original sender.”

The 32-year-old posted the story in the group on Sunday afternoon and it has now been shared more than 300 times.

Hundreds of people have also commented about their own Runcie connections, with others saying they keep checking the post for updates.

“We hope the sender, or someone who remembers, will learn it sparked a lot of interest,” she said.

“Until then, the beautiful letter is being kept safe at Åsa’s house, waiting for a reply.”