Aberdeen grandad who survived four cancers has something to tell you

Sitting in his big comfy chair at home in Aberdeen, Brian Dunn laments the loss of his hair.

“I’m not as beautiful as I used to be,” the 84-year-old says with a laugh.

But though he’s thinner on top these days, there’s one thing Brian is definitely not short of — stories.

There are tales from his time serving in the Gordon Highlanders, sweating through the unforgiving jungles of Borneo.

Or the memories of his days coaching and scouting with Aberdeen FC, including the moment he spotted future Scotland star Ryan Jack.

And then there are the stories of the four cancers he’s survived over the past two decades — health scares that have done little to dim his enthusiasm for life.

“Considering what I’ve been through. I shouldn’t really be here, you know,” he says. “But I’m lucky. I know that.”

From Aberdeen to the Army

Born in Aberdeen during the Second World War, Brian had a tough start.

His father died the year he was born; his mother passed away when he was five. He was taken in by his aunt, but she too died when he was ten.

“I had two mothers by the age of 10,” he says, matter-of-factly. “But I got through it.”

At 17, Brian signed up for the Army — originally for three years, until a recruiting sergeant convinced him to extend to nine.

His service with the Gordon Highlanders took him to Germany, Kenya and the jungles of Borneo, where he spent a year during the Indonesia–Malaysia confrontation.

“We didn’t think about sun cream back then,” he chuckles. “You were just out there in the heat, doing your job.”

It was a memorable time, but one that would have unexpected consequences years later.

A life lived through football and Aberdeen FC

When he left the Army, Brian returned to Aberdeen and set up home with wife Pat, a fellow Aberdonian he’d met when home on leave.

He took on a range of jobs including as a plasterer, groundsman and later a scout and coach with Aberdeen FC.

It was during this time that he spotted a standout young player called Ryan Jack, who after signing for Aberdeen would go on to become a Scottish international, and even play in a Europa League Final (though admittedly for Aberdeen’s arch rivals Rangers).

“You could see he was something special,” Brian recalls. “He had that bit of grit about him.”

Brian stayed involved in football well into his 80s, helping out with local youth teams and following his beloved Dons. These days, he rarely misses a match, taking his seat in Pittodrie with the help of Stuart, one of his three sons.

And though at the time of our conversation, Aberdeen are still weeks away from their famous Scottish Cup final win over Celtic, Brian is quietly confident.

“I think we’ve got a chance,” he says with what turns out to be astonishing prescience. “Not a great chance, but a chance.”

The start of Brian’s cancer struggles

Brian’s health battles began in 2004 with a double heart bypass after he noticed tightness in his chest.

“I just knew something wasn’t right,” he says. “And I wasn’t willing to wait 10 weeks for a test. I paid £300 to go private. Best £300 I ever spent.”

The surgery was a success, and in 2006 he had a hip replacement. “That was nothing compared to what came later,” he says.

In 2014, a routine bowel screening test — one of those kits sent through the post to over-50s — picked up something suspicious.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” Brian says. “Just a bit tired. But I sent it back, they called me in, and they found a cancerous polyp.”

Surgery and chemotherapy followed, and Brian came through it, only to face a second diagnosis a few years later.

This time it was prostate cancer, and the decision was made to remove both his prostate and bladder. He woke up from the operation with a stoma bag, which required a major adjustment.

“At first it was hard to deal with,” he admits. “But I manage it with the help of my son, who’s my full-time carer now. I’m lucky to have him, and my wife too.”

Then, in 2021, another blow: skin cancer on his head, likely linked to the intense sun exposure he endured during his Army days.

“It came up fast,” he says, “like a pork pie stuck to my head.”

Surgery removed it, along with his much-lamented hair. He now has patch of white skin on his head, the result of a skin graft.

But even that wasn’t the end of his health problems.

In what was his fourth battle with cancer, he had lesions removed from his face and back.

Brian’s message of hope and gratitude

Chemotherapy has left Brian with neuropathy — painful, burning sensations in his feet — and he still deals with hernias and ongoing health checks.

But he’s determined to stay active, watching Aberdeen FC, eating well (he’s a fan of fresh fish and homemade soups) and doting on his grandson, also called Stuart.

“I’m 84 and still eating off a big plate,” he jokes. “I thought I’d be on a little plate by now!”

Brian is clear about who he credits for helping him get this far.

“I can’t praise the NHS enough,” he says. “The nurses, the doctors, the surgeons — they’ve been incredible.”

And he’s more than willing to share the secret to his survival so far — one more story to add to the many others.

“If you think something’s wrong, don’t wait,” he says. “Early diagnosis saved my life — not once, but many times.”

It’s a message he repeats to anyone who will listen, especially younger people who might think they’re invincible.

“You think you’re fine, you think you’ve got time,” he says. “But trust me, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

For Brian, those early tests — a bowel screening kit in the post, a check-up for a bit of tiredness, a quick look at a strange mole — made all the difference.

And it has left him with a simple ethos.

“Just do it,” he says. “Get it seen.”