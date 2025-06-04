Trapped by Raac: Have your say at Aberdeen ‘Question Time’ event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trapped by Raac: Have your say at Aberdeen ‘Question Time’ event

Send us your thoughts and questions on the concrete crisis, to be put to Raac campaigners and officials.

By Lindsay Bruce
Torry Community Raac Campaign supporter Ray Davidson speaking at a public meeting.
As part of The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign we are staging a Question Time-style event in Aberdeen.

Bringing together those impacted by the concrete crisis and the leaders charged with finding a way through it, we’d like to hear from you.

Aberdeen city councillors, MSPs, MPs and ministers have been invited to join members of the Torry Community Raac Campaign group for the evening.

MSP Liam Kerr talking to former Torry Raac tenant Paula Fraser
Whether you are a homeowner or tenant affected by Raac, a concerned Torry resident wondering what life will be like living next to a building site, or just an Aberdeen  taxpayer who has an opinion on who should foot the bill, send us your thoughts and questions.

Help us pose questions to leaders of all levels

During our campaign, amidst heartrending stories of suffering and anguish, we’ve identified several questions to be resolved, including:

  • Should Westminster play a part in funding solutions when housing is a devolved issue?
  • Does Aberdeen City Council have an obligation to help Raac-affected homeowners?
  • What are homeowners to do if they aren’t offered enough money to buy anywhere else?

More issues were raised during last week’s live P&J Raac debate. 

What do you want to say about the Raac crisis?

If you would like to share your opinion or ask a question, use the form below.

Torry Raac residents meeting with Scottish Government Housing Minister Paul McLennan.
We’ll be sharing footage and content from the event afterwards.

