Trapped by Raac: Have your say at Aberdeen ‘Question Time’ event

As part of The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign we are staging a Question Time-style event in Aberdeen.

Bringing together those impacted by the concrete crisis and the leaders charged with finding a way through it, we’d like to hear from you.

Aberdeen city councillors, MSPs, MPs and ministers have been invited to join members of the Torry Community Raac Campaign group for the evening.

Whether you are a homeowner or tenant affected by Raac, a concerned Torry resident wondering what life will be like living next to a building site, or just an Aberdeen taxpayer who has an opinion on who should foot the bill, send us your thoughts and questions.

Help us pose questions to leaders of all levels

During our campaign, amidst heartrending stories of suffering and anguish, we’ve identified several questions to be resolved, including:

Should Westminster play a part in funding solutions when housing is a devolved issue?

Does Aberdeen City Council have an obligation to help Raac-affected homeowners?

What are homeowners to do if they aren’t offered enough money to buy anywhere else?

More issues were raised during last week’s live P&J Raac debate.

What do you want to say about the Raac crisis?

If you would like to share your opinion or ask a question, use the form below.

We’ll be sharing footage and content from the event afterwards.