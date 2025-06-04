Old Aberdeenshire village church heads to auction

An old Aberdeenshire church, with potential for development, is set to go to auction, with opening bids to start bids at £86,000.

The Former United Free Church is located on Church Place in the centre of Boddam.

It will be looking for a new owner on Thursday June 26.

The sale, hosted by Auction House Scotland, goes live at 2pm.

With its pulpit and pews still in place, the church look as though it could reopen for its former use at any point.

There are, however, plans in place to give the building a new purpose in the future.

Planning permission to turn the church into two homes was given back in September.

Development opportunity for new Boddum church owners

Three and four-bedroom homes would be created within the building, which would be extensively altered and modernised.

Each home would obviously have a lounge and kitchen, together with an en-suite for the master bedroom.

Plans drawn up for the former United Free Church do, however, make clear that efforts will be made to retain some of the original character.

In particular, the existing windows are to be retained.

Outside the church, the current plans detail that boundary walls would be replaced and driveways installed for parking.

There will also be green space for private gardens at the property, which could be a nice setting once the surrounding works are complete.

Read More:

Fancy a bargain buy? Auctions offer up chance at Aberdeen homes for as little as £18,000