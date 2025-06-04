Old Aberdeenshire village church heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Aberdeenshire village church heads to auction

Bids for the former United Free Church in Boddam are to start at £86,000.

By Jamie Sinclair
The exterior of the church. Plans for its conversion into homes have been approved. Windows are to be retained.
The outside of the church. Image: Auction House Scotland.

An old Aberdeenshire church, with potential for development, is set to go to auction, with opening bids to start bids at £86,000.

The Former United Free Church is located on Church Place in the centre of Boddam.

It will be looking for a new owner on Thursday June 26.

The sale, hosted by Auction House Scotland, goes live at 2pm.

The place still looks fit to hold a sermon. Image: Auction House Scotland.

With its pulpit and pews still in place, the church look as though it could reopen for its former use at any point.

There are, however, plans in place to give the building a new purpose in the future.

Planning permission to turn the church into two homes was given back in September.

Development opportunity for new Boddum church owners

Three and four-bedroom homes would be created within the building, which would be extensively altered and modernised.

Each home would obviously have a lounge and kitchen, together with an en-suite for the master bedroom.

Plans drawn up for the former United Free Church do, however, make clear that efforts will be made to retain some of the original character.

In particular, the existing windows are to be retained.

The church would be given a major makeover should any new owner push ahead with the plans for conversion into two homes. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Outside the church, the current plans detail that boundary walls would be replaced and driveways  installed for parking.

There will also be green space for private gardens at the property, which could be a nice setting once the surrounding works are complete.



