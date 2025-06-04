New ‘hidden gem’ bakery sheds in Meikle Wartle attracting visitors from as far as Texas

It was a TikTok video that first inspired Jade Hay to start selling her homemade bakes from pink and blue sheds on the outskirts of Meikle Wartle.

She initially thought it would be a fun way to share her cakes and cookies with locals and save up some money for a family holiday.

But to her surprise, the baked goods have been a sell-out every single weekend.

“On the first weekend, I sold out in an hour and a half,” Jade told The Press and Journal.

“I thought it was a fluke, but every weekend since has been the same.

“Every week I still think the novelty will wear off, but it’s been amazing.”

Inspired by TikTok video

The mum-of-two has always enjoyed baking as a hobby, but started taking it more seriously last year.

“I decided I wanted to do something for myself after having my kids,” she said.

“I had the baking option – and I also considered doing balloons for parties.

“So, I got all the stuff for both but the first time I tried the balloons, I knew they weren’t for me.”

Jade, 35, got stuck into improving her baking skills – working her way up from cupcakes to celebration cakes.

She soon launched The Flour Mill Bakery and started receiving orders for birthdays and other events.

“I was really enjoying that but I felt I wanted to do something else,” she said.

“I got the inspiration for doing the sheds from TikTok.

“I’d seen a lady down in England doing something similar.

“And I thought I hadn’t seen anything like that in my area.”

The Flour Mill Bakery sheds are a big success

The Flour Mill Bakery sheds first opened in March and the sweet treats have been a sell-out every week.

Jade bakes six different types of cookies and cakes from Thursday evening through to Friday evening in preparation for selling on Saturdays.

“I do the baking, the packaging, the labels and the clean-up – though sometimes my husband, Allan, will help with the mess!”

Customers are travelling from across the north-east – and much further afield – to buy the goods.

“The thing that amazes me is how far people come from,” she said. ”

They’ve travelled from Stonehaven, Brechin, the Broch.

“I’ve had quite a few folk come who saw my page on TikTok, as the video from the first weekend went quite viral.

“That seems to be the best way to spread the word.

“We even had a group from Texas – I couldn’t believe it.

“They were so lovely – and shocked at how busy it was.”

New cakes and cookies every week

Jade, who is mum to Eddie, five, and Maisie, four, tries to mix up the bakes each week and has even adopted different themes.

She is operating the sheds with an honesty box and customers have the option to pay with exact change or card.

“I make New York-style cookies, which are really popular,” she said.

“And for the cakes, old school flavours do really well.

“The more traditional cakes like a Victoria Sponge will go first.

“I’m into my third month and busy as ever.

“It has bloomed into something amazing.”