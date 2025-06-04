New ‘hidden gem’ bakery sheds in Meikle Wartle attracting visitors from as far as Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New ‘hidden gem’ bakery sheds in Meikle Wartle attracting visitors from as far as Texas

Jade Hay's cakes and cookies have been a sell-out since she opened The Flour Mill Bakery sheds.

Jade Hay leaning on a post in front of blue and pink sheds
Jade Hay started selling her bakes from her brightly-coloured sheds in March. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

It was a TikTok video that first inspired Jade Hay to start selling her homemade bakes from pink and blue sheds on the outskirts of Meikle Wartle.

She initially thought it would be a fun way to share her cakes and cookies with locals and save up some money for a family holiday.

But to her surprise, the baked goods have been a sell-out every single weekend.

“On the first weekend, I sold out in an hour and a half,” Jade told The Press and Journal.

“I thought it was a fluke, but every weekend since has been the same.

“Every week I still think the novelty will wear off, but it’s been amazing.”

Jade Hay leaning on a gate
Jade Hay shares videos about her baking business online. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Inspired by TikTok video

The mum-of-two has always enjoyed baking as a hobby, but started taking it more seriously last year.

“I decided I wanted to do something for myself after having my kids,” she said.

“I had the baking option – and I also considered doing balloons for parties.

“So, I got all the stuff for both but the first time I tried the balloons, I knew they weren’t for me.”

Jade, 35, got stuck into improving her baking skills – working her way up from cupcakes to celebration cakes.

She soon launched The Flour Mill Bakery and started receiving orders for birthdays and other events.

Cookies on a table
Cookies galore in Meikle Wartle. Image: Jade Hay.

“I was really enjoying that but I felt I wanted to do something else,” she said.

“I got the inspiration for doing the sheds from TikTok.

“I’d seen a lady down in England doing something similar.

“And I thought I hadn’t seen anything like that in my area.”

The Flour Mill Bakery sheds are a big success

The Flour Mill Bakery sheds first opened in March and the sweet treats have been a sell-out every week.

Jade bakes six different types of cookies and cakes from Thursday evening through to Friday evening in preparation for selling on Saturdays.

Pink and blue sheds
The Flour Mill Bakery’s pink and blue sheds can be found in Meikle Wartle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I do the baking, the packaging, the labels and the clean-up – though sometimes my husband, Allan, will help with the mess!”

Customers are travelling from across the north-east – and much further afield – to buy the goods.

“The thing that amazes me is how far people come from,” she said. ”

They’ve travelled from Stonehaven, Brechin, the Broch.

“I’ve had quite a few folk come who saw my page on TikTok, as the video from the first weekend went quite viral.

“That seems to be the best way to spread the word.

“We even had a group from Texas – I couldn’t believe it.

Trays of cookies inside shed
A selection of cookies inside the blue shed. Image: Jade Hay.

“They were so lovely – and shocked at how busy it was.”

New cakes and cookies every week

Jade, who is mum to Eddie, five, and Maisie, four, tries to mix up the bakes each week and has even adopted different themes.

She is operating the sheds with an honesty box and customers have the option to pay with exact change or card.

“I make New York-style cookies, which are really popular,” she said.

“And for the cakes, old school flavours do really well.

“The more traditional cakes like a Victoria Sponge will go first.

“I’m into my third month and busy as ever.

“It has bloomed into something amazing.”

Conversation