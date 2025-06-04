Highland tourist shocked by ‘vile racism’ at mount Suilven bothy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Highland tourist shocked by ‘vile racism’ at mount Suilven bothy

The Australian traveller tried to scratch it off the building.

By Abbie Duncan
A tourist spotted the racist graffiti at Suileag bothy. Credit: Mountain Bothies Association
A tourist spotted the racist graffiti at Suileag bothy. Credit: Mountain Bothies Association

An Australian tourist has taken to social media to express his shock over the amount of ‘blatant, vile racism’ he witnessed in Scotland.

Samuel Abdilla, a tourist from Adelaide, Australia shared his outrage on the Mountain Bothies Association Facebook page.

Attached was an image of racist graffiti he had found while staying at a bothy at Suilven mountain in the Highlands.

The graffiti said: “If you’re black, sleep outside with the other animals, you are not welcome in Scotland.”

It also included Nazi symbols and the letters KKK.

‘Blatant’ racism at Suilven bothy

The Australian tourist removed the graffiti, changing the last part of the message to read “Welcome to Scotland”.

In the post, Samuel said: “Was pretty shocked to come from overseas to Scotland and see the amount of blatant, vile racism that was around the place.

“An example was this graffiti in Sulieag Bothy. We did our best to scratch it off and tried to make a little better and welcoming!

“Despite this we did have a wonderful stay in a beautiful location underneath Mount Suilven.”

The tourist was ‘shocked’ by the racist graffiti, including KK symbols and swastikas.

Responding to the post, Simon Birch, chairman of the Mountain Bothies Association said: “I was very shocked to see this graffiti in one of the bothies maintained by the MBA.

“This is very unusual – indeed it’s the first time that I’ve heard of such disgraceful graffiti in any bothy.

“The MBA totally opposes any form of racism or discrimination. We will take action to erase the graffiti.”

‘There’s no place for this’

Members of the public also shared their outrage on the group. With many emphasising the Bothy Code of respect.

David Bird said: “Disgraceful. There is no place for those sentiments, they do not represent the views of the vast majority of Scots, and others who use Bothies.”

Sarah Ai said: “As a Scot that graffiti doesn’t reflect my views. Thanks for removing this.”

While Dean Souter added: “That’s horrific. I’ve never seen any racial slurs in the bothies I’ve visited so far thankfully. Thank you for removing it. There’s no place for this and I hope this doesn’t deter you from future visits.”

 

Conversation