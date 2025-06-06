Newburgh farmer and WW2 hero to be remembered in nephew’s 2,500-mile tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newburgh farmer and WW2 hero to be remembered in nephew’s 2,500-mile tribute

Newburgh farmer Robert Hutton was captured by the Germans at St Valery in 1940, but his nephew is planning a unique tribute.

Iain Hutton is retracing his uncle's journey from St Valery to a Polish PoW camp in 1940. Image: Stewart Mitchell/DC Thomson.
By Neil Drysdale

Iain Hutton always knew that his beloved uncle Robert had been incarcerated in a prison camp for most of the Second World War.

But he had little idea of the privations which the Newburgh-based farmer endured after being captured by the Germans at St Valery-en-Caux in France.

It was one of the biggest reverses of the conflict for the Gordon Highlanders, around 1,500 of whom were attached to the 51st (Highland) Division, which was forced to surrender on June 12 1940 after an evacuation attempt was unsuccessful.

Iain has visited the Gordon Highlander Museum in Aberdeen and talked to historian Stewart Mitchell about what happened during the hostilities.

And now, he has decided to honour the man, who died in 2006, by travelling around 2,500 miles on his motorbike to salute Private Hutton’s memory.

He told the Press and Journal about his plans to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the hundreds of troops from the north east who lost either their lives or their freedom.

Newburgh farmer Robert Hutton was among the Gordon Highlanders captured at St Valery. Image: Stewart Mitchell.

Iain said: “I knew that my uncle Robert had been in the war from a young age, although I knew very little as he didn’t talk about it, so my parents didn’t talk about it either.

“Then one day, he mentioned he had been in a PoW camp near Gdansk in Poland and had been forced to work on a farm during his almost five years as a PoW.

“I also remember him saying he would have liked to have visited the farm because the owners had been pretty good to him. He never made that journey. But it stuck with me.

“I lived and worked in America until two years ago and my cousin Joyce and I did some research into Robert’s life. And that led to me contacting Stewart Mitchell.

“He told me where Robert had enlisted, where he trained, when he was deployed to France as part of the British Expeditionary Force, and what happened after the Gordon Highlanders, as part of the 51st Highlanders, were captured at St Valery.

The Press & Journal reported how many Gordon Highlanders had been captured at St Valery. Image: AJL.

“And I heard the details of the march through France, Belgium and Holland, the disgusting conditions on coal barges which took them to Germany and the even worse conditions when they were packed into cattle carts on trains all the way to Poland.

“The seed was sown. I had to retrace his steps, and what better way than a motorcycle!”

A last goodbye to fallen comrades

Iain, 64, admitted that it has been a battle to get fit for this gruelling trip after he spent six months last year recovering from serious illness.

But he has devised a hectic schedule in Europe and described the target of riding from Saint Valery to Malbork – where Stalag XXB was situated – as “the perfect motivation.”

Robert Hutton with some of his Gordon Highlander colleagues during the Second World War. Image: Stewart Mitchell.

While in France, he will attend ceremonies at various town halls and cemeteries in the area and has contacted Major (Retd) Grenville Irvine-Fortescue of the Gordon Highlanders Association and will be joining him at some of the commemorations.

Thereafter, he is continuing his personal journey of discovery about his late uncle.

It’s going to be a poignant trip for Iain

Iain said: “I will ride through many of the French villages where thousands of 51st Highlanders were marched, arriving in Aalst in Belgium.

“Then I will ride north to Dordrecht in Holland, east towards Dortmund and ending the day in Hanover. I will continue with, time permitting, a small detour to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and on into Poland with an overnight stop around Poznan.

“While in Malbork, I have a meeting at the town museum that has an exhibition on Stalag XXB and whose director is going to take me to the site. I will also ride north to the Sztutowo area where I believe my uncle was forced to work on a farm.

The 51st (Highland) Division was forced to surrender to Erwin Rommel at St Valery in 1940. Image: AJL.

“My uncle was part of the forced march in brutal, bitter conditions in January 1945 where all PoWs were marched west by their captors to escape the advancing Red Army.

“The route is not documented that well for obvious reasons and many didn’t make it.

There will be a lot of emotions

“In total, the trip will end up being around 2,500 miles and about eight days of riding.

“It’s going to be some adventure and I’m sure it will involve a heck of a lot of emotions.”

Robert Hutton and his Gordon Highlander mates faced privations in the Second World War. Image: Stewart Mitchell.

Volunteer historian Stewart said: “After the surrender [of more than 10,000 troops] they were force marched up to 25 miles a day, through France, Belgium and Holland.

“They were given little food and taken in overcrowded cattle waggons for hundreds of miles to Poland when, again, they had no food and no toilet facilities.

“In the PoW camps, they had to work. Some did so in coal mines or quarries, but Robert Hutton worked on a farm. This was lucky as it was what he did in his civilian life, so the work was familiar, but the winters were much more severe.

Iain Hutton at the scene of a “kilt-burning” ceremony in Aberdeen on November 5 1939. Image: Stewart Mitchell.

“It is really important that we commemorate the men like Robert Hutton who served in The Second World War.

“At VE Day or Armistice Sunday, prisoners of war are rarely given the recognition they deserve but many of these men endured terrible hardship under the Nazi regime.

“They were young men and, arguably, lost the best years of their lives.”

North-east historian and author Stewart Mitchell with a copy of his book at the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Conversation