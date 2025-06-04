‘We love Elgin’: Dutch tourists speak about their ‘beautiful’ trip to Elgin

Dutch tourists have called Elgin ‘beautiful’ after visiting the town as part of a campervan tour.

A group of 40 Dutch tourists from 20 campervans have been travelling across Scotland during the past few weeks.

They spent the whole of Tuesday exploring Elgin where they said it was ‘lovely’ and that the cathedral was ‘beautiful’.

The 40 tourists are all members of a club called Netherlandse Kampeerauto Club and only met when they started the campervan journey in Newcastle last month.

After the Elgin trip, the group travelled to a caravan park and are now heading to Edinburgh where they will complete their four-week journey across Scotland.

‘Elgin is a lovely town’

Sietse and Christien van der Meijde, pictured above, are both from Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

Christien said: “It’s been very good. We love Elgin. We’ll come back maybe.

“It’s a lovely town. We have not seen it all but we have a reason to come back.”

They also said the cathedral was very “big” and “beautiful”.

Another couple from the Netherlands, Coby and Wim van de Broek who live in Rotterdam, were also on the trip and had made a stop at Elgin Cathedral.

As they returned from a walk within the cathedral grounds, Coby said he was ‘impressed’ by the structure.

“It’s very impressive and certainly well preserved even after being 800-years-old,” he said.

“It’s still almost intact and it’s all beautiful.”

Wim added that it was “fantastic” Scotland had bodies such as Historic Environment Scotland to preserve old sites.

Coby added that they had not explored much of Elgin yet, but were going to head into the town centre to see more of what was on offer.

They were also impressed to learn that Bonnie Prince Charlie, whom they had learned more about on the trip, had stayed at The Thunderton House.

The group has just finished exploring the North Coast 500 which Coby says was “very impressive”.

Dutch tourists made ‘friends for life’ on Elgin trip

“When we arrived here in Newcastle, we saw each other for the first time,” he added.

“We’re all good friends now. It’s friends for four weeks and perhaps friends after that too.”

Meanwhile Shane Maloney, from Ireland, was showing 42 French tourists around in the town centre.

42 French tourists also visit Moray’s capital on Tuesday

He said: They’re a group from the south-west of France, in the Pyrenees, and they’re all visiting as a group.

The Press and Journal recently asked its readers if they believe a tour bus in Elgin and Moray would be a good addition to the area.

It has sparked debate on social media with some saying there’s not much in the area, with others thinking it would be a “great idea”.

Tour leader Shane agreed with the latter opinion.

“It would mean that there would be visitors that would know they could come and expect a level of service that they could depend on,” he said.

“Shops would be able to depend on tourists coming regularly. It would be very good for local businesses.”

When asked where he’d hope for a tour bus to stop, he said: “Elgin Cathedral is fantastic. It’s probably under explored.”

