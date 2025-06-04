‘We love Elgin’: Dutch tourists speak about their ‘beautiful’ trip to Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We love Elgin’: Dutch tourists speak about their ‘beautiful’ trip to Elgin

Tourists from the Netherlands expressed their amazement as they explored the cathedral and town centre.

Sietse and Christien van der Meijde in Elgin
Sietse and Christien van der Meijde said Elgin was a 'lovely town'. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Dutch tourists have called Elgin ‘beautiful’ after visiting the town as part of a campervan tour.

A group of 40 Dutch tourists from 20 campervans have been travelling across Scotland during the past few weeks.

They spent the whole of Tuesday exploring Elgin where they said it was ‘lovely’ and that the cathedral was ‘beautiful’.

The 40 tourists are all members of a club called Netherlandse Kampeerauto Club and only met when they started the campervan journey in Newcastle last month.

After the Elgin trip, the group travelled to a caravan park and are now heading to Edinburgh where they will complete their four-week journey across Scotland.

‘Elgin is a lovely town’

Sietse and Christien van der Meijde, pictured above, are both from Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

Christien said: “It’s been very good. We love Elgin. We’ll come back maybe.

“It’s a lovely town. We have not seen it all but we have a reason to come back.”

They also said the cathedral was very “big” and “beautiful”.

Dutch tourists Coby and Wim van de Broek standing in front of Elgin Cathedral.
Coby and Wim van de Broek explored the town centre as well as the cathedral. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Another couple from the Netherlands, Coby and Wim van de Broek who live in Rotterdam, were also on the trip and had made a stop at Elgin Cathedral.

As they returned from a walk within the cathedral grounds, Coby said he was ‘impressed’ by the structure.

“It’s very impressive and certainly well preserved even after being 800-years-old,” he said.

“It’s still almost intact and it’s all beautiful.”

Wim added that it was “fantastic” Scotland had bodies such as Historic Environment Scotland to preserve old sites.

Coby added that they had not explored much of Elgin yet, but were going to head into the town centre to see more of what was on offer.

They were also impressed to learn that Bonnie Prince Charlie, whom they had learned more about on the trip, had stayed at The Thunderton House. 

The group has just finished exploring the North Coast 500 which Coby says was “very impressive”.

Dutch tourists made ‘friends for life’ on Elgin trip

“When we arrived here in Newcastle, we saw each other for the first time,” he added.

“We’re all good friends now. It’s friends for four weeks and perhaps friends after that too.”

A campervan parked in front of Elgin Cathedral during the visit by the Dutch tourists.
The Dutch tourists visited Elgin Cathedral on their campervan trip. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile Shane Maloney, from Ireland, was showing 42 French tourists around in the town centre.

42 French tourists also visit Moray’s capital on Tuesday

He said: They’re a group from the south-west of France, in the Pyrenees, and they’re all visiting as a group.

Shane Maloney, wearing dark sunglasses and carrying a bag, standing on High Street, Elgin
Shane Maloney said a tour bus would be a ‘great addition’ to Elgin. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal recently asked its readers if they believe a tour bus in Elgin and Moray would be a good addition to the area.

It has sparked debate on social media with some saying there’s not much in the area, with others thinking it would be a “great idea”.

Tour leader Shane agreed with the latter opinion.

“It would mean that there would be visitors that would know they could come and expect a level of service that they could depend on,” he said.

“Shops would be able to depend on tourists coming regularly. It would be very good for local businesses.”

When asked where he’d hope for a tour bus to stop, he said: “Elgin Cathedral is fantastic. It’s probably under explored.”

