News

Images reveal destruction caused by fire at house near Macduff

One person was taken to hospital following the fire on Monday.

Image shows the aftermath of a fierce fire. The roof of the large home has collapsed with only charred timbers remaining..
Much of the property was destroyed. Image: Jasperimage.
By Ross Hempseed

The extent of the destruction caused by a fire at a house in Aberdeenshire has been revealed in new images.

The house sits on the side of the A947 road near its junction with Montbletton Road, just south of Macduff.

Emergency services were first alerted to the blaze on Monday afternoon, with six appliances, including a height vehicle, dispatched by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire tore through the house, causing major damage to the inside before the roof caved in and was completely destroyed.

Most of the home has been destroyed.
The back of the property with broken windows due to the heat from the fire. Image: Jasperimage.

Fire crews worked for several hours, including dousing the flames from the height vehicle, eventually bringing the fire under control by 8pm.

Crews helped dampen down hotspots before eventually leaving the scene.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

Officers assisted with traffic management, while an ambulance transported one person to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Image shows the charred remains of the house and its proximity to neighbouring properties.
The property is situated close to other building which were largely unaffected. Image: Jasperimage.

House completely destroyed in fire

As of Tuesday, the property remains cordoned-off by the fire service, with very little of the structure untouched by fire.

Images reveal the extent of the damage, with the roof destroyed and debris falling into the hollowed-out structure.

The property is set just off the A947 road. Image: Jasperimage.

The house was a two-storey building with several windows, which were all blown out by the flames.

Some of the charred debris from the roof structure had fallen into the garden.

Window frames show black scorch marks, while the supporting beams of the roof stick up from the wreckage.

Fire investigators were spotted on scene on Tuesday trying to find out what caused the devastating blaze.

