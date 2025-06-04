Woman arrested after Forres house raid recovers drugs worth thousands

A 59-year-old woman has been arrested after a raid in Forres recovered drugs worth thousands.

Officers acting under warrant entered a house in the Moray town’s Mannachie Terrace where £3,000 of illegal substances were found.

A large police presence could be seen on the street on Saturday May 31, with seven police vehicles in tow.

It’s also understood that the property was visited again on the evening of Monday June 2.

A woman was arrested following the Forres drugs raid raid, but has since been released.

A police spokesperson: “On Saturday, May 31, officers acting under warrant entered and searched a property in Mannachie Terrace, Forres.

“A quantity of drugs, worth an estimated street value of £3,000, was recovered.

“A 59-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the recovery.

“She has been released pending further inquiry.”