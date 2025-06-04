‘Economic challenges’ forcing closure of North Coast 500 restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Economic challenges’ forcing closure of North Coast 500 restaurant

The outcome has left the owners who say they are shutting for personal reasons 'extremely disappointed'.

By Graham Fleming
Meikle Ferry Station Restaurant and Gift Shop
Meikle Ferry Station Restaurant and Gift Shop is set to close. Image: McEwan Legal Fraser

“Economic factors” have forced owners to close their North Coast 500 restaurant.

The Meikle Ferry Station Restaurant and Gift Shop, South of the Dornoch Bridge just off the A9, is set to cease operations from Saturday June 21.

That’s after an announcement was made today from its owners, which say they were forced into the decision through a mix of “economic and personal” reasons.

The owners of the restaurant say they have been left “extremely disappointed” by this outcome.

The accommodation and taxi hire arm of the business will remain operational.

They also said they will honour any refunds until July 31.

Bosses also said they were seeking the “right people” to take over the restaurant.

The business, north of Tain, will also be put up for sale in the coming months.

Cars parked outside Meikle Ferry Station Restaurant and Gift Shop.
The owners of the restaurant and gift shop have been left “devastated”. Image: Meikle Ferry Station

The announcement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we will be closing Meikle Ferry Station Restaurant and Gift Shop for day-to-day operations on Saturday June 21.

“This is due to a combination of both economic and personal reasons.

“We are extremely disappointed to be taking this decision given the efforts, by all involved in the business.

“We look proudly back on all that has been achieved.

“We’ll continue to operate our accommodation and ‘private hire’ taxi service while we look for the right people to bring a new era to Meikle Ferry Station.

“Hopefully, we will see many of you before we close the doors on the 21st.”

Meikle Ferry Station ideal location for North Coast 500 tourists

The restaurant is positioned just south of the Dornoch Bridge, just off the Meikle Ferry Roundabout.

Its positioning lends itself to being an ideal stop-off for North Coast 500 tourists taking the popular route.

When open, it seated up to 60 guests with a beer garden and served “traditional Scottish fare and home baking”.

