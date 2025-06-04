‘Economic challenges’ forcing closure of North Coast 500 restaurant

“Economic factors” have forced owners to close their North Coast 500 restaurant.

The Meikle Ferry Station Restaurant and Gift Shop, South of the Dornoch Bridge just off the A9, is set to cease operations from Saturday June 21.

That’s after an announcement was made today from its owners, which say they were forced into the decision through a mix of “economic and personal” reasons.

The owners of the restaurant say they have been left “extremely disappointed” by this outcome.

The accommodation and taxi hire arm of the business will remain operational.

They also said they will honour any refunds until July 31.

Bosses also said they were seeking the “right people” to take over the restaurant.

The business, north of Tain, will also be put up for sale in the coming months.

The announcement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we will be closing Meikle Ferry Station Restaurant and Gift Shop for day-to-day operations on Saturday June 21.

“This is due to a combination of both economic and personal reasons.

“We are extremely disappointed to be taking this decision given the efforts, by all involved in the business.

“We look proudly back on all that has been achieved.

“We’ll continue to operate our accommodation and ‘private hire’ taxi service while we look for the right people to bring a new era to Meikle Ferry Station.

“Hopefully, we will see many of you before we close the doors on the 21st.”

Meikle Ferry Station ideal location for North Coast 500 tourists

The restaurant is positioned just south of the Dornoch Bridge, just off the Meikle Ferry Roundabout.

Its positioning lends itself to being an ideal stop-off for North Coast 500 tourists taking the popular route.

When open, it seated up to 60 guests with a beer garden and served “traditional Scottish fare and home baking”.