Four men wanted as police investigate disorder at Aberdeen v Hearts Scottish Cup semi

Police are asking the public for help tracing four men to help their investigation into disorder during the Scottish Cup semi-final match.

The game where Aberdeen FC beat Hearts 2-1 was held at Hampden Park, Glasgow on April 19. Nearly 40,000 people were in attendance.

According to police, a incident involving disorderly conduct took place around 12.30pm.

Officers are keen to trace four men who they believe may be able to assist them with their investigation.

The four men, who officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries into the Scottish Cup semi-final disorder, are described as white and aged between 18 and 50.

Constable Beveridge said: “We are keen to talk to the men in the images as we believe they may have information which could assist with our inquiries.

“I would encourage the men, or anyone who may recognise them, to contact us.

“You should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0738 of 19 April, 2025 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.