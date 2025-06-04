Four men wanted as police investigate disorder at Aberdeen v Hearts Scottish Cup semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Four men wanted as police investigate disorder at Aberdeen v Hearts Scottish Cup semi

The match took place at Hampden Park.

By Ross Hempseed
Four men wanted in connection with an incident at Scottish cup semi-final.
The four men police want to question over the Scottish Cup semi-final disorder. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are asking the public for help tracing four men to help their investigation into disorder during the Scottish Cup semi-final match.

The game where Aberdeen FC beat Hearts 2-1 was held at Hampden Park, Glasgow on April 19. Nearly 40,000 people were in attendance.

According to police, a incident involving disorderly conduct took place around 12.30pm.

Officers are keen to trace four men who they believe may be able to assist them with their investigation.

The four men, who officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries into the Scottish Cup semi-final disorder, are described as white and aged between 18 and 50.

Constable Beveridge said: “We are keen to talk to the men in the images as we believe they may have information which could assist with our inquiries.

“I would encourage the men, or anyone who may recognise them, to contact us.

“You should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0738 of 19 April, 2025 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.

Conversation