All you need to know about this year’s Aberdeen Highland Games

The much-anticipated event returns to the Granite City on June 15.

Massed pipers take to the games field at the last Aberdeen Highland Games in 2023.
Pipers at the last Aberdeen Highland Games in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Thousands will descend on Hazlehead Park for the return of the Aberdeen Highlands Games later this month.

It will feature an array of traditional events, including the caber toss, tug o’ war and hammer throw, together with field events and running.

In addition, there are piping competitions and Highland dancing, with hundreds of competitors involved.

Competitors take the strain during the tug o' war
Competitors in the tug o’ war. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It will hopefully be a triumphant return for the games, which had to be cancelled last year amid torrential rain, leading to disappointment for many.

All being well, the the event will take place on Sunday June 15, beginning at 10am.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Aberdeen Highland Games 2025.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are available to purchase from the Aberdeen City Council website via Eventbrite.

  • Adults: £14
  • Children under 5: Free
  • Children aged 6-16: £5
  • Family Ticket (two adults and up to three children): £33
A competitor in the shot put hurls his stone.
A competitor in the shot put at the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are there shuttle buses available?

There will be a free shuttle bus service from two locations – Union Terrace and Kingswells Park & Ride.

The shuttle bus will stop at the turning circle near Hazlehead Park, with a five minute walk to the event entrance.

  • Union Terrace to Hazlehead Park: 9.30am to 5.25pm, running every 25 minutes.
  • Hazlehead Park to Union Terrace: 9.50am to 5.40pm, every 25 minutes
  • Kingswells P&R to Hazlehead Park: 9.45am to 5.55pm, every 30 minutes
  • Hazlehead Park to Kingswells P&R: 10am to 6.10pm, every 30 minutes

In addition to the shuttle buses, other useful routes include the First Bus 11 service and the Stagecoach X17 service.

Is there parking?

Free parking is available at Hazlehead Park, but spaces are limited so anyone hoping to take advantage is advised to arrive early.

Blue Badge holders should make themselves known to the car parking stewards upon arrival.

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a short lead at all times.

Owners must take responsibility for their dog at all times and pick up any mess left behind.

Two Highland dancers on stage during a previous Aberdeen Highland Games.
Highland dancers in competition. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What stalls will be there?

More than 80 stalls will be dotted around the park, both trade and charity, selling an array of food, drinks and craft items or offering services and advice.

Food and drink stalls include: The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery, Carnoustie Distillery, Ellon Spirit Company, Pomology, Kilted Fudge Company and Allan’s Chilli Products.

Product and gift stalls include: Teeny Tartans, Mabel and Millie Candle Co, Tots Gear and the Sewing Bothy, Boni Be Boutique, Riverside Silver and La Bomba BC.

Charity stalls offering advice and support will also be on site including the NSPCC, the Archie Foundation, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and the RSPB.

Crowds watching the action - and taking a picture or two. Behind them are some of the amusements on offer.
Crowds watch on as competitors take to the field. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What shows are on?

This year’s main act will be popular children’s character Mr Bloom, with musical performances from Aberdeen Music Service, The Rock Choir and Vienna.

  • Aberdeen Music Service: 10.30am
  • Aberdeen Music Service: 11.15am
  • Mr Bloom: noon
  • Vienna: 12.45pm
  • Mr Bloom: 2pm
  • Rock Choir: 3.30pm

To find out more about the Aberdeen Highland Games 2025, visit the council website.

Conversation