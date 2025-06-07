Gallery: Highland Pride draws crowds to the heart of Inverness

Highland Pride took place on Saturday June 7, and was a vibrant celebration of diversity, inclusion and the LGBTQ+ community across the Highlands.

Hundreds joined the colourful parade through Inverness city centre, marching from Falcon Square to Eden Court with banners, music, and loads of energy. The Pride Paddlers passed under the bridge just as the parade crossed over it, and a flashmob-style dance outside Eden Court closed the parade on a high.

At Eden Court, people could explore a fire engine with local firefighters, take part in sports demos including badminton, disc golf, football and paddling, and chat to groups like Nature Days and the Samaritans.

Later in the day, the celebration continued inside the Empire Theatre from 2.30pm, with speeches from Emma Roddick MSP, Cllr Sarah Fanet, and Lady Carbisdale, each highlighting different aspects of LGBTQ+ activism. There were also brilliant performances from Venus GuyTrap, Dashh, and Sugar Browne.

P&J photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the best moments.

Photos from Highland Pride in Inverness