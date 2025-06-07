Gallery: Highland Pride draws crowds to the heart of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Gallery: Highland Pride draws crowds to the heart of Inverness

Inverness streets fill with thousands for Highland Pride on Saturday June 7.

The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Sandy McCook

Highland Pride took place on Saturday June 7, and was a vibrant celebration of diversity, inclusion and the LGBTQ+ community across the Highlands.

Hundreds joined the colourful parade through Inverness city centre, marching from Falcon Square to Eden Court with banners, music, and loads of energy. The Pride Paddlers passed under the bridge just as the parade crossed over it, and a flashmob-style dance outside Eden Court closed the parade on a high.

At Eden Court, people could explore a fire engine with local firefighters, take part in sports demos including badminton, disc golf, football and paddling, and chat to groups like Nature Days and the Samaritans.

Later in the day, the celebration continued inside the Empire Theatre from 2.30pm, with speeches from Emma Roddick MSP, Cllr Sarah Fanet, and Lady Carbisdale, each highlighting different aspects of LGBTQ+ activism. There were also brilliant performances from Venus GuyTrap, Dashh, and Sugar Browne.

P&J photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the best moments.

Photos from Highland Pride in Inverness

Torrent Stewart, Morgan MacDonald, Hunter Martin and Hartlee Hawkins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lorelei Munro, Shirley Munro and Malachie of Ross-shire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jo Fraser and Rebecca Duvall of Gairloch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The march led by Piper Malin Lewis from Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Cairngorm Paddlers arrive at the Ness Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Abbie MacRae of Culloden trusts in her sunglasses. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The marchers make their way across Nes Bridge headed by piper Malin Lewis of Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Time for a selfie for Elsie Young of Lossiemouth with PC Campbell of Police Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sheltering from the rain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Pride. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Anne Pringle of Loch Carron with her daughter Orla (12) at Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Onlookers enjoy the parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Flashdance outside Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Flashdance outside Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson</p> <p>
Dan Jenkins of NHS Highland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Flashdance outside Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The 2025 Highland Pride Parade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
MSP Emma Roddick addresses the audience in Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The crowd at Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Venus Guy Trap performing in Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Venus Guy Trap performing in Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The fun continues at Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Conversation