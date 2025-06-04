REVEALED: Staggering figures show hundreds of attacks on teaching staff during ‘epidemic of classroom violence’ in Moray

Knives, claw hammers, knuckle dusters and baseball bats have all been taken into school by pupils during ‘an epidemic of classroom violence’ against staff in Moray schools.

New information released by Moray Council shows that in the first half of this year there have already been 503 attacks against school staff by pupils.

Last year, 1,142 violent incidents towards staff were recorded, with a further 1,275 occurring in 2023.

The schools most troubled by attacks were New Elgin Primary, Lhanbryde and Linkwood.

Figures from the local authority also show the worrying list of weapons brought into schools.

These include everything from scissors and knives to BB guns, claw hammers, baseball bats and sharpened rulers.

The exclusion numbers for the most recent year available show only 18 pupils were dismissed in 2023/24, despite more than 1,000 violent attacks on teachers during that period.

Over 1,000 assaults reported against primary school staff in 2023/24

The schools with the highest number of assaults against staff members during 2023/24 include:

New Elgin Primary – 355 physical assaults against staff

Two knives were found to be in the possession of pupils at the school in 2023/24.

And in 2022/23, pupils were found in school with a knife and a sharpened ruler.

Lhanbryde Primary – 249 physical assaults against staff

A BB gun was taken into school by a Lhanbryde Primary pupil in 2023/24.

Linkwood Primary – 203 physical assaults against staff

This is compared to 118 assaults at the school in 2022/23.

Seafield Primary – 113 physical assaults against staff

In 2023/24, pupils brought in a knife and a sharpened ruler into Seafield Primary.

Kinloss Primary – 97 physical assaults against staff

There was no reported weapons taken in by pupils to the secondary school in 2022/23 or 2023/24.

Knives and BB gun found at Moray secondary schools during year 2023/24

Lossiemouth High – 34 physical assaults against staff

While no weapons were taken to school in 2023/24, a knife and BB gun were found in the possession of pupils during 2022/23.

Forres Academy – 26 physical assaults against staff

Two knives and a pair of scissors were taken into Forres Academy by pupils in 2023/24.

Buckie High – 21 physical assaults against staff

In 2023/24, two knives and a pair of scissors were reportedly found to be in possession of pupils at Buckie High.

Meanwhile, in 2022/23, two knives, a pair of scissors, a claw hammer and a knuckle duster were all discovered to be taken to school.

Elgin Academy – 16 physical assaults against staff

There was no reported weapons taken in by pupils to the secondary school in 2022/23 or 2023/24.

Elgin High – 9 physical assaults against staff

Two knives and a screwdriver were found taken in by pupils at Elgin High School in 2023/24.

‘Epidemic’ of classroom violence in Moray

Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Tim Eagle, said: “There is an epidemic of classroom violence across Scotland, and Moray is no different.

“Across Moray, children deserve to learn in environments free from violence and disruption.

“And our teachers deserve to be protected from such horrifying incidents.”

Mr Eagle added that giving every child the opportunity to succeed in life “starts with reducing classroom violence, protecting teacher numbers and driving up standards”.

In a lengthy statement, Moray Council said it takes the safety and wellbeing of all school staff “extremely seriously”.

“We recognise the increasing concerns around disruptive and violent behaviour in schools,” a spokesperson said:

“We are actively working to address these challenges.

“While the majority of pupils in Moray continue to behave respectfully, we acknowledge a small number of individuals contribute to incidents that impact staff and the wider school community.”

The spokesperson stressed that “the number of weapons quoted doesn’t necessarily relate to the number of physical attacks”.

Moray Council is taking steps to address behavioural issues at school

The council said it has taken significant steps to support staff in their handling of an incident and reduce incidents of violence.

They include:

Enhanced reporting and monitoring

Staff support and training

Positive behaviour frameworks, including the CALM theory approach

Targeted interventions

Partnership working – working closely with parents, carers, police, trade unions and community partners to ensure a coordinated response to behavioural issues both in and out of school.

The spokesperson added: “Since introducing this approach and changes to our additional support needs offer, we have seen positive impacts and an overall reduction in violent and aggressive behaviour across our settings.

“While violent and abusive behaviour towards staff or pupils is completely unacceptable, understanding the context of the number of incidents is important.”

Of the schools on the list, only Alves and Glenlivet primary schools have not recorded an incident of violence against school staff in the past ten years.

