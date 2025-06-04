REVEALED: Staggering figures show hundreds of attacks on teaching staff during ‘epidemic of classroom violence’ in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: Staggering figures show hundreds of attacks on teaching staff during ‘epidemic of classroom violence’ in Moray

Knives, claw hammers, knuckle dusters and baseball bats have all been taken into school by pupils - many of whom are of primary school age.

By Ena Saracevic
New Elgin Primary School.
There were 355 physical assaults against school staff at New Elgin Primary in 2023/24.

Knives, claw hammers, knuckle dusters and baseball bats have all been taken into school by pupils during ‘an epidemic of classroom violence’ against staff in Moray schools.

New information released by Moray Council shows that in the first half of this year there have already been 503 attacks against school staff by pupils.

Last year, 1,142 violent incidents towards staff were recorded, with a further 1,275 occurring in 2023.

The schools most troubled by attacks were New Elgin Primary, Lhanbryde and Linkwood.

Figures from the local authority also show the worrying list of weapons brought into schools.

These include everything from scissors and knives to BB guns, claw hammers, baseball bats and sharpened rulers.

The exclusion numbers for the most recent year available show only 18 pupils were dismissed in 2023/24, despite more than 1,000 violent attacks on teachers during that period.

Over 1,000 assaults reported against primary school staff in 2023/24

The schools with the highest number of assaults against staff members during 2023/24 include:

  • New Elgin Primary – 355 physical assaults against staff

Two knives were found to be in the possession of pupils at the school in 2023/24.

And in 2022/23, pupils were found in school with a knife and a sharpened ruler.

  • Lhanbryde Primary – 249 physical assaults against staff

A BB gun was taken into school by a Lhanbryde Primary pupil in 2023/24.

A BB gun was taken into Lhanbryde Primary. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.
  • Linkwood Primary – 203 physical assaults against staff

This is compared to 118 assaults at the school in 2022/23.

  • Seafield Primary – 113 physical assaults against staff

In 2023/24, pupils brought in a knife and a sharpened ruler into Seafield Primary.

  • Kinloss Primary – 97 physical assaults against staff

There was no reported weapons taken in by pupils to the secondary school in 2022/23 or 2023/24.

Knives and BB gun found at Moray secondary schools during year 2023/24

  • Lossiemouth High – 34 physical assaults against staff

While no weapons were taken to school in 2023/24, a knife and BB gun were found in the possession of pupils during 2022/23.

  • Forres Academy – 26 physical assaults against staff

Two knives and a pair of scissors were taken into Forres Academy by pupils in 2023/24.

Buckie High School exterior.
Pupils brought in a claw hammer and a knuckle duster to Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
  • Buckie High – 21 physical assaults against staff

In 2023/24, two knives and a pair of scissors were reportedly found to be in possession of pupils at Buckie High.

Meanwhile, in 2022/23, two knives, a pair of scissors, a claw hammer and a knuckle duster were all discovered to be taken to school.

  • Elgin Academy – 16 physical assaults against staff

There was no reported weapons taken in by pupils to the secondary school in 2022/23 or 2023/24.

  • Elgin High – 9 physical assaults against staff

Two knives and a screwdriver were found taken in by pupils at Elgin High School in 2023/24.

‘Epidemic’ of classroom violence in Moray

Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Tim Eagle, said: “There is an epidemic of classroom violence across Scotland, and Moray is no different.

“Across Moray, children deserve to learn in environments free from violence and disruption.

“And our teachers deserve to be protected from such horrifying incidents.”

Mr Eagle added that giving every child the opportunity to succeed in life “starts with reducing classroom violence, protecting teacher numbers and driving up standards”.

An exterior view of Seafield Primary, with its staff car park in the foreground.
Seafield Primary recorded 113 physical assaults against staff in 2023/24.

In a lengthy statement, Moray Council said it takes the safety and wellbeing of all school staff “extremely seriously”.

“We recognise the increasing concerns around disruptive and violent behaviour in schools,” a spokesperson said:

“We are actively working to address these challenges.

“While the majority of pupils in Moray continue to behave respectfully, we acknowledge a small number of individuals contribute to incidents that impact staff and the wider school community.”

The spokesperson stressed that “the number of weapons quoted doesn’t necessarily relate to the number of physical attacks”.

Moray Council is taking steps to address behavioural issues at school

The council said it has taken significant steps to support staff in their handling of an incident and reduce incidents of violence.

They include:

  • Enhanced reporting and monitoring
  • Staff support and training
  • Positive behaviour frameworks, including the CALM theory approach
  • Targeted interventions
  • Partnership working – working closely with parents, carers, police, trade unions and community partners to ensure a coordinated response to behavioural issues both in and out of school.

The spokesperson added: “Since introducing this approach and changes to our additional support needs offer, we have seen positive impacts and an overall reduction in violent and aggressive behaviour across our settings.

“While violent and abusive behaviour towards staff or pupils is completely unacceptable, understanding the context of the number of incidents is important.”

Of the schools on the list, only Alves and Glenlivet primary schools have not recorded an incident of violence against school staff in the past ten years.

Conversation