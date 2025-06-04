Fire crews rush to battle Forres house blaze

Fire crews have been sent to the scene of a house fire in Forres.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the flames at the property on Brodie Place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed six appliances are involved.

Images show extensive damage to the roof of the property.

A crane is being utilised to help put out the fire as well.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

