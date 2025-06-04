Dogs chase and savage young deer at Aberdeen park

Wildlife rescue teams discovered a scene of horror after a trapped deer was brutally mauled by dogs near an Aberdeen park.

The young animal was chased into the fence and became stuck before it was savaged by the two off-the-lead dogs.

It was still alive when staff from New Arc Wildlife Rescue arrived to offer aid but they were dismayed to discover the severity of its injuries.

The wounds were so serious that they confirmed the deer had to be euthanised at the scene.

The animal was found injured in a small grass park area at Erroll Place, near King Street, at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

It is reported that the injuries were caused by an Alsatian-type dog and another smaller breed which chased the deer.

Dog owners urged to keep pets on leads after deer mauled in Aberdeen

Following the attack, Aberdeen dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a lead.

A New Arc Wildlife Rescue spokesperson said: “Our advice is the same as the British Deer Society.

“Please keep your dogs on leads, especially when in parks or wild areas.

“Most of the time when we attend these types of scenes, if the dog owner is there they state that their dog has never done anything like it before.”

‘Even well trained dogs can chase deer’

Deer birthing season peaks between May and July, so it is more likely dog walkers will encounter pregnant and new-born deer during these months.

And the British Deer Society advises that even well trained dogs can chase deer instinctively.

They also warn that off-lead dogs can: