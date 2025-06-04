Dogs chase and savage young deer at Aberdeen park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dogs chase and savage young deer at Aberdeen park

Warning: This article contains graphic images

By Graham Fleming
The image shows the young deer mauled in Aberdeen. It sadly had to be euthanised.
A warning has been issued after the young deer was mauled by dogs in Aberdeen. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue

Wildlife rescue teams discovered a scene of horror after a trapped deer was brutally mauled by dogs near an Aberdeen park.

The young animal was chased into the fence and became stuck before it was savaged by the two off-the-lead dogs.

It was still alive when staff from New Arc Wildlife Rescue arrived to offer aid but they were dismayed to discover the severity of its injuries.

The wounds were so serious that they confirmed the deer had to be euthanised at the scene.

The animal was found injured in a small grass park area at Erroll Place, near King Street, at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

It is reported that the injuries were caused by an Alsatian-type dog and another smaller breed which chased the deer.

The deer was left with horrific injuries after the dog attack.
The deer was dealt severe injuries. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue

Dog owners urged to keep pets on leads after deer mauled in Aberdeen

Following the attack, Aberdeen dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a lead.

A New Arc Wildlife Rescue spokesperson said: “Our advice is the same as the British Deer Society.

“Please keep your dogs on leads, especially when in parks or wild areas.

“Most of the time when we attend these types of scenes, if the dog owner is there they state that their dog has never done anything like it before.”

‘Even well trained dogs can chase deer’

Deer birthing season peaks between May and July, so it is more likely dog walkers will encounter pregnant and new-born deer during these months.

And the British Deer Society advises that even well trained dogs can chase deer instinctively.

They also warn that off-lead dogs can:

  • Fatally injure young deer
  • Cause deer to flee into roads
  • Stress pregnant deer

Conversation