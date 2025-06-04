News Man due in court following disturbance in Peterculter Police were called to a property on Tuesday morning. By Ross Hempseed June 4 2025, 3:34 pm June 4 2025, 3:34 pm Share Man due in court following disturbance in Peterculter Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6772413/man-charged-after-peterculter-property-disturbance/ Copy Link Police on the scene. Image: Supplied. A man is due to appear in court after he was charged in connection with a disturbance at a property in Peterculter. The incident occurred just before 11am on Tuesday June 3, at a property on Millside Drive. Police attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged. He is due to appear at court in Aberdeen. There were no reports of injuries. A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Tuesday June 3, we received a report of a disturbance at a property on Millside Drive in Peterculter. “Officers attended and no injuries were reported. “A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged.”