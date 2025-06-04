Man due in court following disturbance in Peterculter

A man is due to appear in court after he was charged in connection with a disturbance at a property in Peterculter.

The incident occurred just before 11am on Tuesday June 3, at a property on Millside Drive.

Police attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He is due to appear at court in Aberdeen.

There were no reports of injuries.

