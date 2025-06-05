Aberdeen pizza delivery driver sacked after package stolen from doorstep

An Aberdeen delivery driver has been sacked after being accused of stealing an unattended package from a doorstep.

Smart doorbell footage appears to show a pizza delivery driver drop off an order to a flat, before taking a package sitting next door, putting it in his bag, and walking off.

The footage was then circulated online.

The theft took place on May 29, In the Auskerry Avenue area of Summerhill.

The driver, previously employed by AJ’s Pizza, has now been relieved of his duties after the scandal, which has left the takeaway firm “shocked and saddened”.

AJ’s also says that they are offering compensation to the person affected and will “offer support” in any way they can.

In a statement issued to The Press and Journal, management confirmed that they “acted immediately” to dismiss the employee involved.

They added that they were “shocked and saddened” by the events.

AJ’s shocked over incident

The statement reads: “Needless to say, we were all shocked and saddened to hear about this. It is completely out of character for our company and goes against everything we stand for.

“It’s also incredibly unfair to the rest of our team. They do fantastic work and are appreciated by so many people in Aberdeen.

“Our training manual for drivers outlines clear rules and standards for working outside our premises, with a strong emphasis on respectful and professional behaviour at all times towards every member of the public.”

Police investigate pizza delivery theft

Police have confirmed they were notified of a package theft in Auskerry Avenue area

In a statement, they say they will be looking into the incident and making inquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday June 1, we were made aware of theft from a property in Auskerry Avenue, Aberdeen

“Inquiries are ongoing.”