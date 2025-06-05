Aberdeen pizza delivery driver sacked after package stolen from doorstep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pizza delivery driver sacked after package stolen from doorstep

His former employer, AJ's Pizza, was left 'shocked and saddened' by the incident.

By Graham Fleming
A delivery driver has been sacked. Image: Supplied
An Aberdeen delivery driver has been sacked after being accused of stealing an unattended package from a doorstep.

Smart doorbell footage appears to show a pizza delivery driver drop off an order to a flat, before taking a package sitting next door, putting it in his bag, and walking off.

The footage was then circulated online.

The theft took place on May 29, In the Auskerry Avenue area of Summerhill.

The driver, previously employed by AJ’s Pizza, has now been relieved of his duties after the scandal, which has left the takeaway firm “shocked and saddened”.

AJ’s also says that they are offering compensation to the person affected and will “offer support” in any way they can.

In a statement issued to The Press and Journal, management confirmed that they “acted immediately” to dismiss the employee involved.

They added that they were “shocked and saddened” by the events.

AJ’s shocked over incident

The statement reads: “Needless to say, we were all shocked and saddened to hear about this.  It is completely out of character for our company and goes against everything we stand for.

“It’s also incredibly unfair to the rest of our team.  They do fantastic work and are appreciated by so many people in Aberdeen.

AJ’s Pizza on Union Grove. Image: Google

“Our training manual for drivers outlines clear rules and standards for working outside our premises, with a strong emphasis on respectful and professional behaviour at all times towards every member of the public.”

Police investigate pizza delivery theft

Police have confirmed they were notified of a package theft in Auskerry Avenue area

In a statement, they say they will be looking into the incident and making inquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday June 1, we were made aware of theft from a property in Auskerry Avenue, Aberdeen

“Inquiries are ongoing.”