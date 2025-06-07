Exclusive: Torry Raac families accuse Aberdeen City Council of bullying and intimidation

Families on the brink of losing their Balnagask homes have accused Aberdeen City Council of using bullying and intimidation tactics to get them to sell their RAAC-hit properties at a reduced rate.

Following the recent ACC meeting where alternative options to demolition were discussed, a recorded letter was sent to owner-occupiers of homes to be flattened.

But the tone of the correspondence has left some homeowners reeling.

“As a result of these discussions [on Tuesday May 27] the communities, housing and public protection committee agreed two further options to help homeowners,” Stephen Booth, chief officer corporate landlord, wrote.

“The committee asked that I write and share all of the different ways the council can support you to address the issue of RAAC in your home.”

Letter ‘disregards homeowners’ says Torry Raac campaign group

As the letter continued, all feasible options were outlined.

Starting with the current voluntary purchase scheme and “making your own home safe” – the two existing options – he then added information about a property swap, and roof replacement proposals. Both suggestions have been previously reported by The Press and Journal.

The latter two scenarios would involve homeowners paying £20,000 for a one-bedroom property, £37,000 for a three-bedroom house and £44,000 for a four-bedroom home roof replacement.

Torry Community RAAC Campaign Group chairman Ian Lippe reflected that rather than addressing legitimate concerns, ACC’s communication amplifies them.

“The council has repeated an offer that homeowners have consistently stated is financially unviable. This continued disregard for the financial reality faced by residents reflects a disturbing lack of empathy and understanding.”

Talk of ‘enforcement action’ leaves families upset

However, it was in later paragraphs within the letter – under the heading “What Happens Next” that caused numerous homeowners to get in touch with The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign, to say they felt “intimidated”, “upset” and “threatened” and accused Aberdeen City Council of bullying.

The full letter is reproduced below.

“It would be helpful to understand which option(s) might work best for you and your family given the health, safety and financial risks associated with any further deterioration of the RAAC panels,” he wrote.

“The council has a legal duty to intervene where buildings are deemed dangerous or defective. It cannot choose to not do so.

“If enforcement action were taken owners would be issued with notices requiring works, ordering evacuation, and undertaking emergency measures at the full cost to the owner.

“We are keen to ensure that no homeowner faces this situation. We hope offering additional options helps prevent enforcement action in recognition of the considerable strain this would place on owners.”

‘Veiled threats’ and ‘institutional bullying’ allegations

The Torry Community RAAC Campaign Group believes the tone of the council’s letter to be tantamount to coercion and bullying.

“ACC’s letter includes veiled threats of intervention in cases where homes are deemed ‘dangerous or defective.’ This is despite surveys confirming these homes remain habitable,” Mr Lippe argued. “These threats are baseless and irresponsible, further damaging residents’ mental well-being and fuelling unnecessary panic.

“Let us be clear: this is a form of institutional bullying. It is an attempt to coerce homeowners into accepting an offer they cannot afford. If the council proceeds with its voluntary acquisition plan, it will demolish homes that currently house 138 families. Many will be left homeless, financially ruined, or in negative equity.

“It will also destroy a resilient and supportive community, with no residual value gained from the cleared site.”

‘We may have a legal duty to intervene,’ say ACC

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman responded to the allegations of institutional bullying.

He said: “The council has a legal duty to intervene where buildings are deemed dangerous or defective. It cannot choose to not do so.

“The Council shared this information – alongside new options for RAAC-affected homes – in providing a comprehensive update on the position. The letter also expressed a strong desire to work with homeowners to avoid the need for any enforcement action.”

The TCRC wished to add that it has repeatedly presented alternative proposals to ACC. “They are not only fairer to homeowners but would save the council £2–3 million compared to the current scheme.”

