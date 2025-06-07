Exclusive: Torry Raac families accuse Aberdeen City Council of bullying and intimidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Torry Raac families accuse Aberdeen City Council of bullying and intimidation

A cohort of homeowners have issued a statement following a letter sent to all owner occupiers

By Lindsay Bruce
Lynn Stanley and Janice Mackie, who are both involved in the Raac campaign. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lynn Stanley and Janice Mackie, who are both involved in the Raac campaign. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Families on the brink of losing their Balnagask homes have accused Aberdeen City Council of using bullying and intimidation tactics to get them to sell their RAAC-hit properties at a reduced rate.

Following the recent ACC meeting where alternative options to demolition were discussed, a recorded letter was sent to owner-occupiers of homes to be flattened.

But the tone of the correspondence has left some homeowners reeling.

A group of people sitting down listening to the man in the middle speaking.
Bill Crooks speaking out at a meeting of Raac homeowners in Torry’s White Cockade pub. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“As a result of these discussions [on Tuesday May 27] the communities, housing and public protection committee agreed two further options to help homeowners,” Stephen Booth, chief officer corporate landlord, wrote.

“The committee asked that I write and share all of the different ways the council can support you to address the issue of RAAC in your home.”

Letter ‘disregards homeowners’ says Torry Raac campaign group

As the letter continued, all feasible options were outlined.

Starting with the current voluntary purchase scheme and “making your own home safe” – the two existing options – he then added information about a property swap, and roof replacement proposals. Both suggestions have been previously reported by The Press and Journal. 

The latter two scenarios would involve homeowners paying £20,000 for a one-bedroom property, £37,000 for a three-bedroom house and £44,000 for a four-bedroom home roof replacement.

Torry Community RAAC Campaign Group chairman Ian Lippe reflected that rather than addressing legitimate concerns, ACC’s communication amplifies them.

Ian Lippe wearing glasses and a blue hooded top.
Ian Lippe has spoken out on behalf of Torry homeowners who claim ACC is using “a threatening tone” with Balnagask owner occupiers.  Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“The council has repeated an offer that homeowners have consistently stated is financially unviable. This continued disregard for the financial reality faced by residents reflects a disturbing lack of empathy and understanding.”

Talk of ‘enforcement action’ leaves families upset

However, it was in later paragraphs within the letter – under the heading “What Happens Next” that caused numerous homeowners to get in touch with The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign, to say they felt “intimidated”, “upset” and “threatened” and accused Aberdeen City Council of bullying.

The full letter is reproduced below.

Page one shows the alternative options offered to homeowners and the current options available.
Page one of a letter sent to Raac homeowners in Balnagask by Aberdeen City Council.
Page 2 offers new options approved in May 2025.
The second page of the letter from Aberdeen City Council to homeowners of Raac-riddled properties in Balnagask.
Page 3 of the letter caused homeowners affected by RAAC to accuse Aberdeen City Council of bullying.
The third page of a letter from ACC to Raac homeowners in Torry.
The final page of an Aberdeen City Council’s letter to families hit by RAAC – which sparked accusations of bullying.

“It would be helpful to understand which option(s) might work best for you and your family given the health, safety and financial risks associated with any further deterioration of the RAAC panels,” he wrote.

“The council has a legal duty to intervene where buildings are deemed dangerous or defective. It cannot choose to not do so.

Claims have been made that the tone of the letter sent out by Stephen Booth of Aberdeen City Council amounts to bullying.
Corporate landlord chief officer Stephen Booth of Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“If enforcement action were taken owners would be issued with notices requiring works, ordering evacuation, and undertaking emergency measures at the full cost to the owner.

“We are keen to ensure that no homeowner faces this situation. We hope offering additional options helps prevent enforcement action in recognition of the considerable strain this would place on owners.”

‘Veiled threats’ and ‘institutional bullying’ allegations

The Torry Community RAAC Campaign Group believes the tone of the council’s letter to be tantamount to coercion and bullying.

“ACC’s letter includes veiled threats of intervention in cases where homes are deemed ‘dangerous or defective.’ This is despite surveys confirming these homes remain habitable,” Mr Lippe argued. “These threats are baseless and irresponsible, further damaging residents’ mental well-being and fuelling unnecessary panic.

TCRC chairman Ian Lippe standing next the sign for Pentland Road in Balnagask. Mr Lippe has accused the council of bullying over its letter to people affected by RAAC.
TCRC chairman, Ian Lippe believes the letter from the council is a form of institutional bullying. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“Let us be clear: this is a form of institutional bullying. It is an attempt to coerce homeowners into accepting an offer they cannot afford. If the council proceeds with its voluntary acquisition plan, it will demolish homes that currently house 138 families. Many will be left homeless, financially ruined, or in negative equity.

“It will also destroy a resilient and supportive community, with no residual value gained from the cleared site.”

‘We may have a legal duty to intervene,’ say ACC

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman responded to the allegations of institutional bullying.

He said:  “The council has a legal duty to intervene where buildings are deemed dangerous or defective. It cannot choose to not do so.

“The Council shared this information – alongside new options for RAAC-affected homes – in providing a comprehensive update on the position. The letter also expressed a strong desire to work with homeowners to avoid the need for any enforcement action.”

  • The TCRC wished to add that it has repeatedly presented alternative proposals to ACC. “They are not only fairer to homeowners but would save the council £2–3 million compared to the current scheme.”

