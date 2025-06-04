Family shares photo of mum who died after inverness stabbing incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family shares photo of mum who died after inverness stabbing incident

Miriam MacDonald's own son has appeared in court accused of stabbing her to death.

By Ross Hempseed
Miriam MacDonald who died in hospital in Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

The family of an Inverness mum who died after an incident in the city has shared a favourite photo of her.

Miriam MacDonald was found seriously injured along with her husband Ian at their house on Craigton Avenue in the Merkinch area on Sunday June 1.

Police were called to the MacDonalds’ residence at 7.30pm after receiving reports of two injured people.

The 52-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Ian, 55, also suffered multiple stab wounds and remains in hospital.

Miriam’s family have released a photo of her smiling, celebrating her 50th birthday with a cake.

Miriam MacDonald as she celebrated her 50th birthday. Image: Police Scotland.

They have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the death.

A 30-year-old man appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday morning accused of stabbing his mother to death in Inverness.

Thomas Fraser is also accused of attempting to murder his father during the incident.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Fraser is to appear at court again within the next eight days.