Family shares photo of mum who died after inverness stabbing incident

The family of an Inverness mum who died after an incident in the city has shared a favourite photo of her.

Miriam MacDonald was found seriously injured along with her husband Ian at their house on Craigton Avenue in the Merkinch area on Sunday June 1.

Police were called to the MacDonalds’ residence at 7.30pm after receiving reports of two injured people.

The 52-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Ian, 55, also suffered multiple stab wounds and remains in hospital.

Miriam’s family have released a photo of her smiling, celebrating her 50th birthday with a cake.

They have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the death.

A 30-year-old man appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday morning accused of stabbing his mother to death in Inverness.

Thomas Fraser is also accused of attempting to murder his father during the incident.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Fraser is to appear at court again within the next eight days.